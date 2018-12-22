Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Report: Kendal Briles resigns as Houston OC, now available for possible FSU gig

Dec 22, 2018
After getting demolished by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, there figured to be some changes to come with the Houston coaching staff. One of those dominos appears to be in motion as it is being reported offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is resigning from his position on the coaching staff. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report news of the resignation, via Twitter.

Whether this resignation is a quick result of the awful performance by the Houston offense against Army or not remains to be clarified, although Briles has reportedly been ready to be on the move during this offseason anyway. Florida State has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Briles previously so it would appear that this resignation is all a part of the plan for Briles.

Briles would be returning to the state of Florida, where he previously coached as an assistant under Lane Kiffin at FAU following the fallout of a scandal at Baylor he was associated with. Questions about Briles will continue to follow him wherever he goes, yet he continues to be moving up in the coaching world despite the cloud that will linger above him.

Buffalo leading Troy at halftime of Dollar General Bowl despite rash of turnovers

Dec 22, 2018
Buffalo has managed to avoid not letting three first-half turnovers cost them too much. The Bulls have lost the football three times but the defense has held strong by allowing just one score off the turnovers as Buffalo is leading Troy at halftime of the Dollar General Bowl, 17-14.

Buffalo and Troy each took advantage of big plays to get the game off and rolling with some point son the first two drives of the game. On the game’s opening possession, Buffalo receiver Antonio Nunn hauled in a tipped pass for a 51-yard gain that would setup the Bulls for a touchdown run by Jaret Patterson a few plays later.

Troy didn’t wait long to even things up. On the third play of their first offensive series, Sawyer Smith unloaded for a deep pass down the middle of the field for a 60-yard touchdown strike to Tray Eafford.  Troy would have a chance to take the lead after Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson unwisely tried forcing a pass against his body as he was rolling to his right. The intercepted pass by Cedarius Rookard and a return of 18 yards gave Troy the football at the Buffalo 37-yard line. However, the Trojans were stopped short on a fourth-and-one from the four-yard line, allowing Buffalo to escape.

Buffalo once again took the lead in the second quarter with a short touchdown run by Kevin Marks on the goal line. Troy would tie the game up later in the second quarter, this time being able to capitalize on a Buffalo turnover. After recovering a fumble by Patterson, Troy put together a good eight-play drive to travel 42 yards ending with Smith finding Damion Wilis for the game-tying touchdown.

It looks like we could have a good bowl game on our hands this evening, which feels like a bit of a rarity early on this bowl season.

Army routs Houston 70-14 in Armed Forces Bowl to cap off 11-2 season with ease

Dec 22, 2018
Houston failed to get the memo that the government shutdown didn’t apply to the Department of Defense. More specifically, the Army football team.

The Black Knights looked every bit of a top 25 caliber squad on Saturday as they closed out their 2018 season with an 11th win by way of a 70-14 rout of the Cougars in a game that somehow was even more lopsided than the score would have indicated.

Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. was naturally the triggerman making everything happen between the lines and capped off the year with one of his best performances yet. His three passes all wound up as completions (70 yards) and he ran for 170 yards and five touchdowns in the game on just 11 carries. His best run came as he embarrassed a trail of Cougars defenders on a zagging 77-yarder all the way to pay dirt and those final numbers allowed him to become the first player in school history to top the 1,000 yard mark both passing and rushing in a season.

While Hopkins was out of the game by the third quarter, a host of others were able to pick up the slack when he was out of the lineup to keep Army’s offense rolling. A total of eight players had at least one carry and fullback Darnell Woolfolk closed his career in black and gold with 71 yards on the ground. Artice Hobbs and Connor Slomka also found the end zone for the cadets and backup QB Cam Thomas threw a scoring strike and ran for another as the team tied an FBS record for most points in a bowl.

Playing without their starting quarterback and All-American Ed Oliver as well, Houston appeared to give up on the game just as it got going. They allowed quarterback Clayton Tune (230 yards, 1 TD) to take 10 sacks and the Cougars also fumbled twice, one of which was returned the other way for a touchdown. Tailback Patrick Carr ran for 52 yards and Tune added a score off a scramble but the first-team offense mustered just three third down conversions in a fairly lifeless performance that was made worse by their defense giving up a school record 507 yards rushing.

The effort was far from what head coach Major Applewhite likely envisioned and will certainly lead to a ton of questions this offseason over his longterm future with the program given how the team played in 2018.

That won’t be the case for the Black Knights, who secured a school-record for wins in their 11-2 campaign and should likely finish the year ranked for the first time since 1996. Army has put together back-to-back double-digit win seasons but this year’s squad can puff out their chest a bit bigger based on the way they closed things out against the AAC in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Two LSU football players questioned in connection to fatal shooting

Dec 22, 2018
A serious situation reportedly involving a pair of playing members of the LSU football program is currently unfolding in Baton Rouge.

Citing unnamed sources, WBRZ-TV is reporting that two Tigers football players have been taken into custody and questioned regarding a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.  The television station writes that one of the players “is believed to be running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.” The Baton Rouge Advocate is also reporting that Edwards-Helaire is one of the players taken into custody.

According to the Advocate, an unidentified male was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the back of a truck. Edwards-Helaire and the other unidentified football player reportedly called 911 and were awaiting police officers when they arrived on the scene.  The two players were reportedly in the same truck as the victim, who according to police is not an LSU athlete.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Athletic director Joe Alleva issued a statement addressing the day’s development:

We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time.

Edwards-Helaire (pictured) is currently second on the Tigers in rushing with 626 yards, and is tied for second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns.

Report: Charlie Strong expected to dismiss 11 suspended players, part ways with four assistant coaches

Dec 22, 2018
Not that it ever really was in doubt, but the strict rules that Charlie Strong carried with him at Louisville and then Texas has followed him to USF.

Following Thursday’s Gasparilla Bowl loss to Marshall, Strong was quoted as stating that “we’re going to clean up this whole program. A lot of guys will be leaving. We need a good washing.” That cleansing has apparently commenced in earnest as the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that a whopping 11 Bulls football players are expected to be dismissed from the football program.

Three wide receivers — Darnell Salomon, DeVontres Dukes, Deangelo Antoine — three defensive linemen — Brandon Boyce, Armon Williams, Marquies Price — two running backs — Elijah Mack, Duran Bell Jr. — two defensive backs — Donelle ThomasNaytron Culpepper — as well as offensive lineman Jeremiah Stafford are expected to be on the receiving end of Strong’s boot at some point. At the moment, all 11 have been indefinitely suspended by the football program.

Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no reasons for the punitive measures have been divulged.

For those unfamiliar, Strong’s has a list if “Five Core Values” he utilizes in his approach to building a football program and, most importantly, turning players into men.

  1. Honesty
  2. Treat Women With Respect
  3. No Drugs
  4. No Stealing
  5. No Guns

Strong came under fire from some around the Texas program in 2014 for dismissing nine players over an eight-month period as he attempted to change the culture in Austin. His emphasis on drug testing played a role in at least one, if not more, of those dismissals.

Bell, a redshirt freshman, finished fourth on the Bulls with 148 yards on the ground this season, while the sophomore Mack totaled 49.  The junior Salomon led the team in receiving touchdowns with four, while his 25 receptions and 440 yards were good for fourth.  A sophomore, Dukes had one catch for 12 yards this season.

Boyce, a redshirt junior, played in five games this season and a total of 26 in his career thus far — he had three tackles for loss in those limited appearances — while Price, a senior, played in two games in 2018 and 23 total.  Williams was a true freshman in 2018 who didn’t record any stats.

The sophomore Thomas appeared in eight games in 2017 but none this season.  Culpepper started two of the 10 games in which he played as a freshman in 2017, but made just three appearances in 2018.

The redshirt freshman Stafford did not appear in any games this season.

In addition to the players, the Times writes, “Additionally, as many as four Bulls assistant coaches are expected to be dismissed, a source indicated Saturday.” The names of those coaches were not revealed in the report.

After starting the 2018 season 7-0, USF lost its last six games of the year.  The Bulls became the first-ever program to pull off that ignominious feat.