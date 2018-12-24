Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Three Clemson players fail drug test leading up to College Football Playoff

By Kevin McGuireDec 24, 2018, 3:50 PM EST
As Clemson prepares to take on Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl for one of the College Football Playoff semifinal games this weekend, the status of three players appears to be up in the air. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, offensive lineman Zach Giella and tight end Braden Galloway have reportedly failed a drug test due to a trace of ostarine in samples recently tested by the NCAA.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the news with media on Monday and suggested the players did not willingly or knowingly ingest the substance.

“They have no clue how it got in their system. This could have come from hair products, cream, protein, a product you buy online and you think nothing is wrong with it. It could be something in a drink,” Swinney said in defending his players, according to Tiger Illustrated. “40 or so athletes over the last year or so have had to deal with same thing, and several were vindicated.”

Clemson is currently appealing the positive drug tests, which leaves the eligibility for all three players in limbo ahead of the Cotton Bowl matchup with the Fighting Irish. An update on their status may not be known until after Christmas after having to provide a second sample for examination

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator typically used for the treatment muscle wasting and osteoporosis. It has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Wake Forest WR Greg Dortch going pro two years early

By Zach BarnettDec 24, 2018, 2:32 PM EST
Greg Dortch is leaving Wake Forest to go pro in football, not just one year early, but two.

Dortch redshirted his first year in Winston-Salem, then immediately became one of the Demon Deacons’ best players. As such, he’s going pro after his redshirt sophomore year.

“Greg informed us of his decision and we support him 100 percent,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “Greg was an exceptional player for us at Wake Forest the past two seasons. He is a very skilled receiver, a dynamic punt and kick returner, and a great teammate.”

A Richmond, Va., native, Dortch was a USA Today Freshman All-American and the ACC Freshman of the Year runner-up in 2017, hauling in a team-high 53 passes for 722 yards and nine touchdowns — in just eight games — while adding 559 return yards.

He was even better as a sophomore, catching 89 balls for 1,078 yards (the second most in school history) and eight scores while adding two punt return touchdowns. He was named a First Team All-ACC honoree as an all-purpose back while winning the Brian Piccolo Award, given to the ACC’s most courageous player.

New York Jets deny report of planned pursuit of Jim Harbaugh

By Zach BarnettDec 24, 2018, 12:10 PM EST
So, a little bit of a brouhaha has broken out involving our parent site.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported Sunday that the New York Jets plan to pursue Jim Harbaugh at season’s end. Among the items Florio reported are:

The thinking is that the Jets plan to make Harbaugh a financial offer he can’t refuse, well in excess of the $7 million he earns at Ann Arbor.

The Jets started digging on Harbaugh roughly four weeks ago, and the plan remains to attempt to interview him, which presumes that coach Todd Bowles will be fired after the season.

The Jets denied the report on Monday, as team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement, “Todd Bowles is our Head Coach. There is no truth to the report of our interest in Jim Harbaugh.”

To that, PFT tweeted this.

At the center of all of this, of course, is whether or not Harbaugh is actually interested in leaving his alma mater for New York. Rumors have swirled for the past few weeks that Harbaugh could draw NFL interest — the Miami Dolphins, owned by Michigan booster Stephen Ross, have been another rumored suitor — but all the rumors have pointed one way: from the NFL to Ann Arbor, and not the other way around.

“This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day,” Harbaugh said earlier this month. “It’s people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. But I’m on record right here, right now: I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there’s a lot we want to accomplish.”

The Jets have yet to make the playoffs in four seasons under Bowles. The club missed a Wild Card birth at 10-6 in his 2015 debut and has not sniffed a winning record since; a win in their season finale on Sunday would give Gang Green three straight 5-11 seasons. In the NFL, that’s usually plenty of ammunition for a club to give its coach his walking papers, but it remains to be seen if Harbaugh is interested in leaving Michigan, particularly now that Urban Meyer is leaving the rivalry.

Texas A&M safety Jordan Moore to transfer

By Zach BarnettDec 24, 2018, 11:07 AM EST
Go ahead and add another one to the transfer market. Texas A&M safety Jordan Moore announced on Sunday his intent to leave College Station and ply his craft elsewhere.

“First off I would like to Thank God for blessing me and my family with this opportunity that many kids dream to experience,” Moore wrote in a note posted to his Twitter account. “Second i wanna Thank Coach Fisher, Coach Elko, and the rest of the Texas A&M football staff for allowing me to play football for one of the most prestigious programs in the country. I made many friends here that I’ll miss forever, but I know in order for me to achieve my dream and continue to have the love and passion for the game, I need to go where my heart leads me. After many months of prayer and thought, I would like to announce that I will be Transferring from Texas A&M University and pursuing my Athletic and Academic career somewhere else. God Bless!”

A native of Yoakum, Texas, Moore appeared in four games this season — appearing almost exclusively on special teams — and did not record a tackle. Because he played in only four games, Moore could use this season as a redshirt and play at the FBS level as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.

Moore’s twin brother, Joshua Moore, was a freshman wide receiver at Texas this season.

Chris Klieman continues to fill out Kansas State staff with five new additions

By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2018, 5:29 PM EST
New head coach Chris Klieman continues to fill out his Kansas State staff and added five new names to the list over the weekend.

The school confirmed four of those names on Saturday, naming a quartet of North Dakota State coaches that will join Klieman in the Little Apple in offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Courtney Messingham, offensive line coach Conor Riley, wide receivers coach Jason Ray and safeties coach Joe Klanderman. All of them will take their new gigs as soon as the Bison cap off their FCS national title run in early January.

“I am thrilled that Courtney, Conor, Jason and Joe will be joining our staff at K-State,” Klieman said in a release. “Our offensive philosophy at NDSU is similar in schematics to what K-State has been so successful at doing under Coach (Bill) Snyder, which is a balanced attack built around a power run game and getting our playmakers the ball. Courtney and Jason bring Big 12 experience to the staff, while Conor is one of the top offensive line coaches in the country.”

On top with those four, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Mississippi State analyst Van Malone will be coming on board as cornerbacks coach. A former Texas A&M and Oklahoma State assistant, Malone was also the defensive coordinator at SMU.

The school previously announced that assistant coaches Collin Klein and Blake Seiler were being retained so Klieman has filled seven of his 10 spots on the staff.