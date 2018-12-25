Syracuse’s best defensive lineman one of two suspended for bowl game vs. West Virginia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Virginia will be down three of its best players on the offensive side of the ball for its bowl game. Its opponent, conversely, will be down a pair of its starters on the defensive side of the ball for the same game as well.

Monday, Syracuse confirmed that a pair of its defensive linemen — end Alton Robinson, tackle McKinley Williams — will not play in the Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl matchup with WVU. The only reason given for the twin sidelining was “personal reasons.” The Syracuse Post-Standard reports that an athletic department spokesperson “declined to comment on who made the decision” to suspend the players.

To further punctuate the duo’s unavailability, neither traveled with the team to Orlando.

Robinson (pictured) currently leads the Orange in tackles for loss with 17 and sacks with 10. The junior is also tops on the team with 11 quarterback hits and forced fumbles with three.

Williams, a junior, has been a rotational starter throughout the 2018 season.