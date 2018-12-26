Indianapolis Colts flying Purdue super-fan/cancer fighter Tyler Trent to Boilermakers’ bowl game

This is about as spectacular as it gets.

As he bravely fights what’s now been grown into a terminal form of bone cancer, Tyler Trent has served as an inspiration to millions of fans as a true Purdue super-fan. He’s also an inspiration to the Boilermakers team, as evidenced by their monumental upset of then-No. 2 Ohio State with Trent looking on from the sidelines.

In the here and now, Purdue will square off with Auburn Friday in the Franklin American Mortgage Music Bowl in Nashville. And, thanks in very large part to the Indianapolis Colts and its owner, Jim Irsay, Trent will be there not only as a fan but also as an honorary captain as Irsay’s private plane is flying Trent and his family to the postseason game.

A huge thank you to @JimIrsay and @Colts for helping us make our goal to get to Nashville. So @theTylerTrent can be the bowl Captain this weekend at the Purdue game. @MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/x29U3fUvqu — Tony Trent (@TonyTrent10) December 26, 2018

In a first-person letter published earlier this week titled “As I face my last days, here is why I am grateful,” Trent wrote the following:

Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be. To make the most of whomever comes to visit, texts, tweets or calls me. Yet, isn’t that a choice we all have every day? After all, nobody knows the amount of days we have left. Some could say we are all in hospice to a certain degree. So why don’t we act like it? Where is your gratitude? This Christmas, what are you thankful for? I had to write my will recently, and I’m just thankful I can give my family Christmas presents, maybe even for one last time. Let’s not forget my doctors gave me three months to live almost two-and-a-half months ago. So why can’t we live grateful lives? Why can’t we make every day count like it’s the last?

God bless Trent as he gracefully continues to battle in the face of impossible odds. And God bless Jim Irsay and the Colts for displaying the humanity that this world desperately needs, particularly this time of the year.