Report: Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson’s name is in NCAA transfer portal

You can add yet another transfer quarterback to college football’s free agent pool. Maybe.

According to a report from 247Sports.com, the name of Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson is now listed in the NCAA transfer portal. That doesn’t mean Jackson will definitely transfer from the Bulls, although it does afford other schools the opportunity to woo the quarterback. There is also the possibility that Jackson could throw his name into the 2019 NFL Draft mix.

Jackson has already received his degree from Buffalo, which means he could transfer to another FBS school and play immediately if he opts to continue playing at this level for another season.

A redshirt junior, the 6-7, 245-pound Jackson was named as the MAC Offensive Player of the Year coming off a 2018 season in which passed for more than 3,100 yards and 28 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 16 touchdowns the past three years, including seven this season.

The Michigan native has been the Bulls’ starter under center for most of the past three seasons.