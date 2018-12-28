Toledo WR Diontae Johnson declares for the draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Georgia Tech continues to move on from the Paul Johnson era, Johnson’s replacement has made yet another addition to his first Yellow Jackets coaching staff.

Thursday, Tech confirmed that Kerry Dixon has been hired by new head coach Geoff Collins as the Yellow Jackets’ wide receivers coach. Dixon had spent the 2018 season as the running backs coach at Toledo before moving on to Atlanta.

Prior to that, Dixon served as the receivers coach at Florida from 2015-17. In the latter two seasons in Gainesville, Collins was the Gators’ defensive coordinator.

“Kerry and I worked together at the University of Florida and I watched firsthand the type of wide-receiver play that he developed,” the head coach said in a statement. “He’s a relentless recruiter, a tireless worker and always has a positive attitude. He possesses a knowledge of the game from all of the positions on offense. I’m really excited about him joining the Georgia Tech football family.”

The football program also announced the hiring of Lewis Caralla as head football strength & conditioning coach. Caralla, who spent the 2018 season at Buffalo, was the assistant strength & conditioning coach at Tech from 2010-11.