CFT Previews: Your Dec. 29 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 29 bowl menu, which today features the only two postseason games that truly matter… until the national championship game in a week and a half, that is.

WHO: No. 10 Florida (9-3) vs. No. 7 Michigan (10-2)

WHAT: The 51st Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

THE LINE: Florida, +5½

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5)

WHAT: The 17th Belk Bowl

WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN

WHERE: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

THE SKINNY: South Carolina has won five of its last six bowl appearances, and are 1-1 in the postseason under Will Muschamp. … Virginia, meanwhile, hasn’t won a bowl game since the 2005 Music City Bowl, going 0-3 in that stretch. … The Gamecocks didn’t win more than two games in a row this season — they did that once — but they also didn’t lose two games in a row at all in 2018. All five of USC’s losses this season were followed by wins the following game. … The Cavaliers come in having lost two games in a row, although both of those losses were by a combined six points. Those twin defeats also came on the road. … The two schools are actually former conference rivals as South Carolina played in the ACC from the league’s founding in 1953 before leaving following the 1971 season and, after a stint as a football independent, joining the SEC in 1992. They have met 34 times in football, the first coming in 1912 and the most recent in 2003. The Gamecocks lead the overall series 21-12-1. … Over the last five games of the regular season, Jake Bentley topped 300 yards passing on three different occasions, including a school-record 510 yards in USC’s loss to Clemson. He also tossed 16 of his 27 touchdown passes in that five-game span. … The Gamecocks will be down three starters, two because of injuries (defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, cornerback Keisean Nixon) and one, leading receiver Deebo Samuels, who decided to skip the game to focus on draft preparations. … With a win, the Cavaliers would post its best record since going the same 8-5 back in 2011.

THE LINE: Virginia, +5½

THE PREDICTION: South Carolina 38, Virginia 34

__________