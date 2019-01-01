Dwayne Haskins ’50/50′ on staying at Ohio State, leaving early for NFL

Dwayne Haskins has already been anointed as the likely top quarterback available for the 2019 NFL Draft, although that would require making himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft. Coming off another standout performance, Haskins isn’t yet ready to commit one way or the other.

In sending Urban Meyer into the retirement sunset (for now) with the future College Football Hall of Famer’s first Rose Bowl win, Haskins threw a trio of touchdown passes and looked every bit the part of a prospect who could end up being the No. 1-overall pick. Those touchdown tosses gave him 50 on the season, becoming just the sixth player in college football history to hit the half-century mark.

Even as he has two seasons of eligibility at his disposal, most observers, including those close to the OSU football program, fully expect Haskins to leave the Buckeyes early and make himself available for the April NFL draft.

In the aftermath of the win, his 13th in his first full season as the starter, Haskins remained officially non-committal regarding his football future and offered no timeframe for a final decision.

Dwayne Haskins said there is “no timetable” for his decision on his future other than the Jan. 15 deadline. Said he’s “50/50” right now. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 2, 2019

Should Haskins unexpectedly return to Columbus for another season, he would immediately, along with Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, vault to the top of the way-too-early Heisman Trophy contenders list and likely set OSU up as a preseason national title favorite in its first post-Meyer season.

Haskins’ decision, regardless of what it ultimately is, will also likely have an impact on a player who will be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks available on college football’s free-agent market.

Last month, Georgia quarterback Justin Fields placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal, which allows other programs to have contact with the player as he works his way through the departure process. On more than one occasion, Ohio State has been mentioned as a potential, or even likely, landing spot for the former five-star signee.