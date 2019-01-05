West Virginia makes hiring of Neal Brown official

West Virginia athletics director Shane Lyons wanted to have a new head coach named by the weekend. Mission accomplished. Neal Brown has officially been named as the new head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, becoming the 35th head coach in program history.
Brown signed a six-year contract valued at $19,050,000, as announced by West Virginia on Saturday. He will be the highest paid first-year coach in the Big 12 Conference in 2019, topping the salaries for new Big 12 head coaches Matt Wells at Texas Tech, Les Miles at Kansas and Chris Klieman at Kansas State. Brown replaces Dana Holgorsen, who was hired away by Houston earlier in the week.
“I am excited that Neal Brown and his family have decided to call West Virginia University their next home,” Lyons said in a released statement. “When I started this national search, I learned very quickly that he checked all the boxes of what I was looking for in our next football coach. There is no question that the Mountaineers are West Virginia’s team, and I know our fans are going to love his energy, passion, work ethic and excitement that he is going to bring to our program. I look forward to working together and supporting him and his staff to bring championships to Morgantown.”
Brown comes to West Virginia following a very successful stint at Troy. Brown accumulated a record of 35-16 in four seasons as the head coach of the Trojans with 10-win seasons in each of the past three seasons and three consecutive bowl victories for the program. Brown took over the head coaching job at Troy for his first head coaching position, although he previously was an assistant at Troy from 2006 through 2009 before becoming an offensive coordinator at Texas Tech from 2010 through 2012. Brown replaced Lincoln Riley as offensive coordinator for the Red Raiders in 2010 following a coaching change with the program from Mike Leach to Tommy Tuberville. Brown moved to Kentucky as the Red Raiders made another coaching change from Tuberville to Kliff Kingsbury. After two seasons in Lexington, Brown got his first head coaching opportunity at Troy.
Brown coached Troy to a share of the Sun Belt Conference championship in 2017 and a division championship this past season. West Virginia has hired a coach who knows how to win. Now it will be about transferring that success to the Big 12, where Oklahoma remains at the top of the conference and Texas is claiming to be back. Brown will quickly be able to begin the transition as the Mountaineers figure to have some new looks on the roster next season following a few key departures from the program such as quarterback Will Grier.
Troy is now opening up their own search for a new head coach. Troy and Temple are the only FBS programs currently without a head coach.
North Dakota State (15-0) is polished off an undefeated season by claiming a second-straight national championship. The Bison topped Eastern Washington (12-3) in the FCS National Championship Game by a score of 38-24 in Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Saturday afternoon to clinch back-to-back national championship seasons. It is the seventh FCS national title won by the program in the past eight seasons.
The second half of the game got off to a wild start with both teams combining for three turnovers and three touchdowns in the first five minutes of the half. North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick tossed touchdown passes of 23 yards and 78 yards to Darrius Shepherd. Eastern Washington running back Sam McPherson took off for a 75-yard run up the middle for a touchdown as part of the flurry to the start of the second half.
But from that point on, North Dakota State managed to calm things down and keep things mostly under control the rest of the afternoon.
Taking over the football at their six-yard line early in the fourth quarter with a 31-17 lead, North Dakota State methodically marched their way down the field on a 19-play drive that traveled 88 yards and took 10:10 off the clock. Unfortunately, the drive ended with a missed field goal, but that was precious minutes that melted off the clock with a 14-point lead. But Eastern Washington took just four plays to move right down the field and score a touchdown with quarterback Eric Barriere capping the quick-moving drive with a five-yard touchdown run. North Dakota State recovered an onside kick, and Easton Stick put the game out of reach with a 46-yard touchdown run on 3rd and 7 with just over a minute to play.
North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman, who was recently hired to be the new head coach at Kansas State, will go out a winner. Klieman tied former Youngstown State head coach Jim Tressel with his fourth FCS national championship. No other FCS coach has as many national titles as Klieman or Tressel.
Stick completed 13 of 19 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 121 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Stick closed out his collegiate career as the winningest quarterback in FCS history with a record of 49-3.
Former North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz was happy to see his Bison win, of course.
North Dakota State’s 21-game winning streak is the longest active winning streak among all Division 1 programs, regardless of what Alabama or Clemson do Monday night.
USC is being real protective of their new offensive coordinator. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the school prevented Kliff Kingsbury from being interviewed by two NFL franchises looking for a new head coach.
According to Schefter, the New York Jets and the Arizona Cardinals were prevented from being able to organize an interview with Kingsbury after USC athletics director Lynn Swann rejected the request. That would be the end of the conversation for the Jets and Cardinals, who are forced to move on from their interest in Kingsbury as a result of a new NFL rule that requires NFL teams to ask for permission from university officials before approaching potential candidates from college football, be they head coaches or assistants.
“If permission is denied, the NFL club should respect that decision just as it would respect a similar decision from another NFL club,” the rule states in part, according to Schefter. “NFL clubs that fail to follow these protocols may be subject to disciplinary action for conduct detrimental to the League.”
While that gives USC the power, that still feels like a tough situation for Kingsbury. Although Kingsbury publicly turned down the idea of going to the NFL to coach previously, it feels pretty odd for someone else to essentially block him from exploring other potential opportunities at the next level. Of course, if Kingsbury really had no interest in the NFL at this time, even if a head coaching job was potentially on the table, then he had no risk in signing on as the offensive coordinator at USC when he did.
Justin Fields appears to be settling in fairly quickly in his new surroundings in Columbus, Ohio. Fields took to Twitter Friday night to confirm his decision to leave Georgia for Ohio State, and on Saturday he took in a men’s basketball game with Dwayne Haskins and Urban Meyer.
Meyer, who coached his final game for the Buckeyes earlier this week with a victory in the Rose Bowl just hours before Fields’ former team lost in the Sugar Bowl, was being honored at the Ohio State men’s basketball game against Michigan State. And although Meyer will no longer be the head coach of Ohio State (Ryan Day is now officially the head coach of the program) Meyer still has some influence in Columbus as he takes on a new role with the university and athletics department. That role is still being ironed out, but it stands to reason Meyer can have some pull with the football recruiting process when needed.
Fields shared a statement on Twitter Friday night confirming what had been reported rather thoroughly throughout the week when he explained he had decided to transfer to Ohio State. He thanked Georgia head coach Kirby Smart for the opportunity to come to Georgia and be a part of the program. However, the quick departure of one of the top recruits from the state of Georgia in the entire Class of 2018 after just one year, and to lose that player to a Big Ten program, should raise some questions about Smart on the recruiting trail moving forward.
It still remains to be seen when Fields will be eligible to play for Ohio State. The normal transfer policy means Fields should not be eligible for the Buckeyes until 2020, although he seems to think he has a chance to be ruled eligible immediately. We’ll see. In the meantime, Tate Martell is expected to be the next quarterback in line if Dwayne Haskins chooses to leave Ohio State for the NFL. That decision, however, has not been made just yet, which means the quarterback situation in Columbus is pretty interesting right now.
This weekend the FCS national championship will be decided when North Dakota State faces Eastern Washington in Frisco, Texas. Frisco has served as the host city for the FCS national championship game since 2010, and the game will be staying put for another few years.
The NCAA announced the FCS championship game will remain in Frisco through 2025 (for the 2024 season) with an option for 2026 (the 2025 season). The five-year contract extension will continue to keep the game played in Toyota Stadium with the Southland Conference continuing to serve as the host for the game.
“The Division I Football Championship game has been warmly embraced and supported by the City of Frisco for nearly a decade, and the committee has consistently received positive feedback from past student-athletes, coaches and fans,” NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Committee Brad Teague said in a released statement. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with the City of Frisco, Hunt Sports Ventures and the Southland Conference.”
According to a statement from Frisco mayor Jeff Cheney, the FCS title game has helped drive more than $8.1 million in revenue for the city, and it is safe to say a good chunk of that has been provided by fans of North Dakota State. The Bison have made the trip to Frisco six times since the game moved from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Frisco in 2010. Last year’s game saw a crowd of 19,090 for North Dakota State’s victory over James Madison. That is roughly the average crowd size for the game in Frisco.