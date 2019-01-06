Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson declares for 2019 NFL Draft

Forget about the possibility of transferring. Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson is taking his game to the next level. Jackson officially declared himself for the NFL Draft with a statement share don his Instagram account.
“After much prayer and talks with my family, it is my decision to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Jackson said in a statement released on his Instagram account Sunday morning. “Since I was five years old, it has always been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I plan on embracing the challenge.”
Jackson led the MAC with 3,131 yards and 28 touchdowns while averaging a conference-leading 223.6 yards per game. He also rushed for seven touchdowns and 161 yards. He closed out his career on a two-game losing streak with losses to Troy in the bowl game and Northern Illinois in the MAC Championship Game before that, but Jackson was a major reason why Buffalo put together a 10-2 regular season with a chance to play in the MAC championship game.
After going 1-11, Rutgers head coach Chris Ash knows there really is no particular area of the team that should be considered safe this offseason. In a potentially pretty critical offseason for Ash after his third season in charge of the Scarlet Knights with a cumulative record of 7-29, Ash is reportedly making some adjustments to his coaching staff.
Among those changes is the hiring of a new defensive coordinator. According to multiple reports, Ash will replace Jay Niemann with Andy Buh as defensive coordinator, according to NJ.com. Buh spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Maryland under former head coach D.J. Durkin and interim head coach Matt Canada. With Maryland hiring Mike Locksley away from Alabama to lead the Terrapins program moving forward, Buh became available amid coaching changes in College Park.
Maryland had the Big Ten’s 7th-ranked defensive unit last season, allowing 390.4 yards per game. Maryland also allowed 28.7 points per game, which ranked 9th in the Big Ten. While those ranks may seem rather pedestrian to many, it is important to remember just how low Rutgers was in those defensive categories. Rutgers allowed 31.4 points per game, with only Illinois allowing more points per game among Big Ten teams last fall. Rutgers also gave up 401.5 yards per game last season, an average that actually improved with the defensive yardage allowed in a positive trend over the last month of the season against Wisconsin, Michigan Penn State and Michigan State.
Ash has already made a couple of staff changes and there could be even more to come before all is settled for the program ahead of spring practices and the upcoming signing day. Given Ash has already had to receive a vote of confidence from Rutgers last November amid a miserable football season, it is fair to suggest Ash needs these staff changes to lead to some noticeable result son the field next fall. If they do not, he may not get the chance to make any more adjustments himself.
Boston College cornerback Hamp Cheevers is heading to the NFL. The junior will pass on his senior season with the Eagles and make himself eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft instead, Boston College announced. Cheevers released a statement on his Twitter account Saturday night to share the news himself as well.
“Boston College is a special institution and I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to represent this university on and off the field,” Cheevers said in his released statement. “With that being said, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. I look forward to the challenges ahead.”
Cheevers is coming off a highly regarded season in Chestnut Hill with All-American honors by six different organizations. Cheevers also earned First-Team All-ACC honors this season after a season with seven interceptions and allowing just 35 completions on 74 passes to the receiver he was covering at the time.
After Bryce Turner collapsed late last week during a workout not associated with the Cal football program, Cal confirmed Saturday night that the redshirt sophomore cornerback has passed away at the age of 19.
Below are the statements attributed to the university in the wake of what it described as an “unimaginable tragedy”:
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JIM KNOWLTON
“Our hearts are broken with this unimaginable tragedy. Bryce was a young man with a bright future and a valued member of our football team and the Cal family. His life was taken far too soon and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and coaches during this difficult time, and we will do all that we can to support each other, his family, our students and the entire Cal community through the grieving process.”
HEAD COACH JUSTIN WILCOX
“We are so deeply saddened by Bryce’s passing. This is an extremely difficult day for everyone. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and so many others who have been a part of his life. No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We’ll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football.“
For the second time in nearly five years, the Cal football program has been hit by an unimaginable tragedy.
Late last week, Cal confirmed that defensive back Bryce Turner was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency near his home in Southern California. Saturday night, the football program announced that Turner has died.
Turner was just 19 years old.
Turner had been participating in a workout not affiliated with the Cal football program when the medical event triggered his hospitalization. At this point in time, a cause of death has not been released.
A redshirt sophomore after beginning his collegiate career at a junior college in 2016, Turner played in one game this past season.
In February of 2014, Cal defensive end Ted Agu died after collapsing during a conditioning run as part of the Golden Bears’ winter workouts. The university admitted to negligence in Agu’s death in 2016 and settled with Agu’s family for nearly $5 million later that year.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to Turner’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and anyone impacted by his way-too-early death.