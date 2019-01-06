Temple preparing for face-to-face interviews this week

After losing Manny Diaz shortly after hiring him to be the head coach, the Temple Owls are in the midst of a coaching search for the second time this offseason. Beginning this week, Temple is expected to begin conducting face-to-face interviews with potential candidates to be the next head coach of the Owls, according to a report from Philly.com.
While having to re-start a coaching search for the second time in the offseason is far from an ideal situation, Temple may have already had a good feeling on where to begin. Before hiring Diaz, Temple had evaluated a handful of other potential options for the job including Greg Schiano of Ohio State, Don Brown of Michigan and Mike Elko of Texas A&M. None of those options have moved on to other positions since Temple went through this process before, but it is unknown if those options are still being considered by Temple at this time. And if those are targets for the Owls this time around, what interest would any of those candidates potentially have in the job after being passed over in favor of Diaz previously?
A timeline for the decision for Temple would ideally fall in line with sometime this week, although the report from Philly.com notes the Owls will be content to allow a little extra time pass if it means being able to make the hire they feel most comfortable with. That logic makes sense as Temple really doesn’t want to mess up this coaching hire.
The football program has had a good track record of hiring coaches going for them right now. Al Golden was hired when the Temple football program was practically on its deathbed and he raised the bar with a new mentality that led to Temple making a bowl game before Golden was hired away by Miami. Steve Addazio was then hired and he delivered a rare bowl victory for the Owls before being hired away by Boston College. Matt Rhule continued to grow the program and coached the Owls to two appearances in the AAC Championship Game, winning the second trip for a conference title to add to the trophy case in Philadelphia. Rhule was hired by Baylor, leading to the hiring of Geoff Collins, who was just hired by Georgia Tech following an encouraging run.
Temple is currently one of two FBS programs currently searching for a new head coach. Troy joined that party with the loss of Neal Brown to West Virginia. We’ll see if any other jobs open up as the NFL coaching carousel continues to spin, but Temple is really hoping they won’t have to conduct another coaching search for another few years at the very least at this point.
By all accounts, Kirby Smart is currently holding his dream job as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. The chances Smart leaves Georgia for another job are probably very slim at most. But considering how much success Smart has had in a short period of time at a program that continues to pump out NFL talent through the draft process, it is easy to understand why Smart may have his name attached to various NFL coaching rumors at some point during his coaching career. Now, it turns out, the NFL coaching rumor mill has latched on to Smart’s name.
In a story about the interest some NFL coaches have in Alabama head coach Nick Saban published by CBSSports.com NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, the idea that former assistants under Saban may be drawing similar interest from NFL suitors was presented. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers “would be interested in speaking to Georgia coach Kirby Smart,” according to La Canfora. Fortunately for Georgia, the conversation about their head coach being a potential NFL coaching target seemed to end right there.
Would Smart even consider leaving Georgia for the Bucs? Obviously, that is a question only Smart could ever answer for sure. But it is worth remembering Smart is a former Georgia football player who started his coaching career as an administrative assistant for the Bulldogs and it had been presumed he had been waiting for a head coaching vacancy to come open at Georgia when he could have potentially had a handful of other opportunities to be a head coach prior to leaving Alabama for Georgia in 2016. He has already lifted Georgia to being a legitimate SEC and playoff contender in just a couple of years, and the future continues to look promising for the Dawgs with Smart at the helm.
Smart has never given a hint that he was interested in coaching in the NFL, but of course, what college coach does? But this may be nothing more than a brief murmur in the NFL coaching circles this offseason. Such is life in college football as a successful head coach.
After going 1-11, Rutgers head coach Chris Ash knows there really is no particular area of the team that should be considered safe this offseason. In a potentially pretty critical offseason for Ash after his third season in charge of the Scarlet Knights with a cumulative record of 7-29, Ash is reportedly making some adjustments to his coaching staff.
Among those changes is the hiring of a new defensive coordinator. According to multiple reports, Ash will replace Jay Niemann with Andy Buh as defensive coordinator, according to NJ.com. Buh spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Maryland under former head coach D.J. Durkin and interim head coach Matt Canada. With Maryland hiring Mike Locksley away from Alabama to lead the Terrapins program moving forward, Buh became available amid coaching changes in College Park.
Maryland had the Big Ten’s 7th-ranked defensive unit last season, allowing 390.4 yards per game. Maryland also allowed 28.7 points per game, which ranked 9th in the Big Ten. While those ranks may seem rather pedestrian to many, it is important to remember just how low Rutgers was in those defensive categories. Rutgers allowed 31.4 points per game, with only Illinois allowing more points per game among Big Ten teams last fall. Rutgers also gave up 401.5 yards per game last season, an average that actually improved with the defensive yardage allowed in a positive trend over the last month of the season against Wisconsin, Michigan Penn State and Michigan State.
Ash has already made a couple of staff changes and there could be even more to come before all is settled for the program ahead of spring practices and the upcoming signing day. Given Ash has already had to receive a vote of confidence from Rutgers last November amid a miserable football season, it is fair to suggest Ash needs these staff changes to lead to some noticeable result son the field next fall. If they do not, he may not get the chance to make any more adjustments himself.
Forget about the possibility of transferring. Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson is taking his game to the next level. Jackson officially declared himself for the NFL Draft with a statement share don his Instagram account.
“After much prayer and talks with my family, it is my decision to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Jackson said in a statement released on his Instagram account Sunday morning. “Since I was five years old, it has always been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I plan on embracing the challenge.”
Jackson led the MAC with 3,131 yards and 28 touchdowns while averaging a conference-leading 223.6 yards per game. He also rushed for seven touchdowns and 161 yards. He closed out his career on a two-game losing streak with losses to Troy in the bowl game and Northern Illinois in the MAC Championship Game before that, but Jackson was a major reason why Buffalo put together a 10-2 regular season with a chance to play in the MAC championship game.
Boston College cornerback Hamp Cheevers is heading to the NFL. The junior will pass on his senior season with the Eagles and make himself eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft instead, Boston College announced. Cheevers released a statement on his Twitter account Saturday night to share the news himself as well.
“Boston College is a special institution and I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to represent this university on and off the field,” Cheevers said in his released statement. “With that being said, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. I look forward to the challenges ahead.”
Cheevers is coming off a highly regarded season in Chestnut Hill with All-American honors by six different organizations. Cheevers also earned First-Team All-ACC honors this season after a season with seven interceptions and allowing just 35 completions on 74 passes to the receiver he was covering at the time.