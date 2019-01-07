Clemson strikes first with pick-six off Tagovailoa, Crimson Tide respond with big play

After the Clemson offense opened up the College Football Playoff national championship by going three-and-out, the Tigers opened the scoring with a defensive touchdown instead. A.J. Terrell jumped in front of a receiver to take a pass thrown by Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and returning it 44 yards for an early touchdown in Santa Clara.
The score gave Clemson a 7-0 lead. It was the first time Clemson has scored first against Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Tagovailoa immediately took the blame for misreading the field and missing Terrell in that spot of the field. The good news for Alabama is it did not take long for Tagovailoa to make up for his mistake. Shortly after getting the ball back, Tagovailoa dropped back and unloaded on a deep pass to Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy for a 62-yard touchdown to even the game in the blink of an eye.
We have only played three minutes so far, so get settled in. We could be in for a fun night in Levi’s Stadium.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As is typical at the National Championship Game, the two teams took the field amid plenty of fireworks and fanfare.
It turns out the real fireworks were not until after kickoff though.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson each delivered a number of big plays on the biggest stage in the sport as the Tigers held a slim 14-13 lead after one entertaining quarter at Levi’s Stadium.
It was safe to say that Tua Tagovailoa was the early front-runner for MVP in the contest… for both teams. After his defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, Clemson corner A.J. Terrell jumped a short pass in the flat and had nobody anywhere close to him as he ran it back 44 yards to delight the orange and purple fans for a pick-six on the seventh play of the game.
The Hawaiian signal-caller didn’t seem phased by the mistake though, coming right back on the next series to toss a beautiful 62-yard bomb right into the waiting hands of Jerry Jeudy to even things up just over a minute later. Tagovailoa was already up to 157 yards and two touchdowns (to the Tide) after the first 15 minutes and looks much more like the crisp passer we saw during the regular season and not the one from the SEC title game.
If there was one thing that didn’t go right for Alabama though, it came in the form of their ninth missed PAT of the season and the reason why the ACC champs had a lead instead of being tied.
After taking the field in full uniform for the ceremonial coin flip as a team captain, Alabama linebacker Christian Miller has not taken the field early on against the Clemson Tigers in the national championship game in Santa Clara.
Miller was reportedly listed as a starter for the Crimson Tide on the lineup card for the game, but a hamstring injury has led to his absence early on in the game. We’ll see if Miller gets on to the field as the game progresses. Of course, this being Alabama, the Crimson Tide had a five-star player able to fill in with Dylan Moses getting snaps in his place.
Clemson’s offense went three-and-out on the game’s opening possession but Travis Etienne capped Clemson’s second possession with a touchdown run to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead early in the first quarter.
One of the best names in college football will back for one more college football season.
Over the weekend, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown announced via Instagram that he would be returning to The Plains for another season. A day later, and on the same social media site, a teammate on the other side of the line, Prince Tega Wanogho, confirmed that he too will be eschewing an early leap into the April draft and returning to the Tigers for his senior season.
After starting seven games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Wanogho started all 13 games at left tackle this past season.
While two key components will return next season, the Tigers did lose three big pieces to early entry into the draft over the last month: starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham (HERE), receiving yards leader Darius Slayton (HERE) and starting defensive back Jamel Dean (HERE).
For the third time since its 2018 regular season ended, Iowa has prematurely lost a player to the big boy football league.
In late November, standout tight end Noah Fant announced he was leaving the Hawkeyes early for the 2019 NFL Draft; shortly thereafter, teammate and safety Amani Hooker did the same. Late Monday afternoon, defensive end Anthony Nelson followed suit by using Twitter to announce that he too will forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the upcoming draft.
Nelson was second on the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13.5), sacks (9.5) and quarterback hits (six) this season. Following the 2018 regular season, the defensive lineman earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the media.
Unofficially, Nelson is the 106th player to declare early for the 2019 NFL draft, tying the all-time record set just last year.