Vince Young, Dennis Erickson headline College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019

WHO

No. 2 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 Alabama (14-0)

WHAT

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Presented by AT&T

WHEN

8:00 p.m. ET (8:17 p.m. ET kickoff)

WHERE

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

HEAD COACHES

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (115-30 in 11 seasons with the Tigers; one national championship)

Alabama’s Nick Saban (142-20 in 12 seasons with the Crimson Tide, 233-62-1 overall; six national championships)

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Clemson

Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 239-365 (65.5%), 2,933 yards, 27 touchdowns, four interceptions

Rushing: Travis Etienne, 1,583 yards, 22 touchdowns

Receiving: Tee Higgins, 56 receptions, 855 yards, 11 touchdowns

Punt returns: Amari Rodgers, 7.7 yards per on 39 returns, one touchdown

Kick returns: Derion Kendrick, 23 yards per on 13 returns

Punting: Will Spiers, 39.5 yards per, 19 of 61 inside the 20

Kicking: Greg Huegel, 10-15 field goals, long of 49; 71-72 extra points

Tackles: Isaiah Simmons, 88

Tackles for loss: Clelin Ferrell, 18

Sacks: Ferrell, 11½

QB Hits: Dexter Lawrence, 15

Interceptions: Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell, two

Passes breakups: Simmons, Terrell, K’Von Wallace, seven

Alabama

Passing: Tua Tagovailoa, 223-321 (69.5%), 3,671 yards, 41 touchdowns, four interceptions

Rushing: Damien Harris, 819 yards; Josh Jacobs, 11 touchdowns

Receiving: Jerry Jeudy, 63 receptions, 1,176 yards, 13 touchdowns

Punt returns: Jaylen Waddle, 15.1 per on 15 returns, one touchdown

Kick returns: Jacobs, 30.6 per on 13 returns, one touchdown

Punting: Mike Bernier, 37 yards per, four of 23 inside the 20

Kicking: Joseph Bulovas, 13-17 field goals, long of 49; 74-79 extra points

Tackles: Dylan Moses, 82

Tackles for loss: Quinnen Williams, 18

Sacks: Isaiah Buggs, 9½

QB Hits: Williams, Christian Miller, 12

Interceptions: Saivion Smith, three

Passes breakups: Anfernee Jennings, Shyheim Carter, 10

STATISTICAL MATCHUPS

Alabama’s 34th-ranked rush offense (202 ypg) vs. Clemson’s 2nd-ranked run defense (92.6 ypg)

Clemson’s 10th-ranked rush offense (256.3 ypg) vs. Alabama’s 19th-ranked run defense (120.3 ypg)

Alabama’s 6th-ranked pass offense (325.6 ypg) vs. Clemson’s 16th-ranked pass defense (182.1 ypg)

Clemson’s 24th-ranked pass offense (274.1 ypg) vs. Alabama’s 22nd-ranked pass defense (187.6 ypg)

Alabama’s 2nd-ranked scoring offense (47.7 ppg) vs. Clemson’s top-ranked scoring defense (12.9 ppg)

Clemson’s 4th-ranked scoring offense (44.3 ppg) vs. Alabama’s 5th-ranked scoring defense (16.1 ppg)

COMMON OPPONENTS

Texas A&M

Clemson won 28-26 Sept. 8 in College Station, Alabama won 45-23 Sept. 22 in Tuscaloosa.

Louisville

Clemson won 77-16 Nov. 3 in Clemson, Alabama won 51-14 Sept. 1 on a neutral field.

LOSSES

None for either team as this will mark the first time in the five-year history of the College Football Playoff that two undefeated teams will be playing in the national championship game.

PORTFOLIO

Wins vs. bowl teams: Clemson 11, Alabama 9

Wins vs. current CFP Top 25 teams: Clemson 3, Alabama 5

Wins in true road games: Clemson 5, Alabama 4

Wins by 10-plus points: Clemson 12, UA 13

THE BOVADA.LV LINE

Alabama, +5 (opened +6)

Over/under, 61

THE PREDICTIONS

Zach Barnett

Here’s a stat for you: in his two title bouts with Clemson, Deshaun Watson was a combined 66-of-103 for 825 yards with seven touchdowns against one interception, leading his Tigers to 40 and 35 points. In eight quarters against the most fearsome defense this side of the ’85 Bears, Watson and company averaged around 100 yards, a touchdown and field goal. If Clemson is to do the unthinkable for the second time in three years, true freshman Trevor Lawrence will have to put up similar numbers and a similar volume, keeping Alabama’s ultra-efficient offense off the field. I think they will.

Clemson 38, Alabama 34

Bryan Fisher

I’ve seen both the Tigers and the Crimson Tide win national titles before and the fourth edition of their heavyweight fight might just be the best yet. It’s got great quarterbacks, some terrific receivers and running backs, plus a host of defenders that will be playing on Sundays. Alabama will get pushed plenty by Dabo Swinney‘s side but the SEC champs have played at another gear, for the most part, this season and will wind up with Nick Saban lifting yet another trophy in a thriller out West.

Alabama 31, Clemson 27

Kevin McGuire

A season that was billed as a season-long exhibition before Alabama and Clemson square off in the national championship has delivered once again. Seeing Tua Tagovailoa appear to be just fine last week against Oklahoma was an encouraging sign for the Tide as they prepare to face the stiffest defensive challenge they have seen this season in the Tigers. The last two championship bouts between these two were instant classics, and we could very well have a third on our hands. This game has the look of a defensive battle, but the quarterback play is just too good to be stopped. In the end, Tagovailoa leads Alabama to one more critical touchdown drive than Trevor Lawrence and Alabama wins yet another championship.

Alabama 36, Clemson 31

John Taylor

I’ve picked against Alabama each of the past two title games — Georgia following the 2017 regular season, Clemson the year before — and the Crimson Tide split those meetings. This year, Nick Saban has arguably his best squad overall during his dozen seasons in Tuscaloosa, with an offense that’s head and shoulders in the passing game above anything the future College Football Hall of Famer has ever fielded. All of the ingredients are there for back-to-back national titles for Saban… for Saban to pass the legendary Bear Bryant for most career championships… for Saban to cement his legacy as the GOAT at this level… and yet I’m going with Dabo Swinney — with a heaping helping of Trevor Lawrence, a quarterback the likes of which ‘Bama hasn’t faced this season — to spoil yet another Tide coronation and pick up his second national championship at the expense of his nemesis the past four years.

Clemson 34, Alabama 31