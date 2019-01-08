Illinois the landing spot for Oklahoma transfer A.D. Miller

Nearly a month after leaving Oklahoma, A.D. Miller officially has a new college football home.

Monday, Illinois announced that Miller has signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid and plans to enroll at the University of Illinois this spring. As Miller is coming to the Illini as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

Next season will serve as the wide receiver’s final year of eligibility.

A three-star 2015 signee — he originally committed to Illinois before flipping to Oklahoma — Miller started 10 games during his time with the Sooners. The receiver made four of those starts during his redshirt junior season this past year.

The Dallas native finished his time in Norman with 236 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 21 catches during his 27 appearances with the Sooners.

“A.D. Miller is a player who had committed to Illinois at one point in time before eventually signing elsewhere,” head coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. “As his situation changed, A.D. saw an opportunity that was better for him heading into his senior season. This move, like many graduate transfers, is a chance to hit the restart button at a place he is already familiar with and a spot where he can contribute immediately. As I’ve gotten to talk to and know A.D., I have no doubt he will be a positive addition as a player and as a leader for our team.”