Getty Images

Ohio State finishes ahead of playoff participants Oklahoma, Notre Dame in final AP poll

By John TaylorJan 8, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
2 Comments

The curtain has dropped on the 2018 college football season, and so has the final Associated Press Top 25.

Last year at this time, the AP voters were causing a mini-uproar as they didn’t make College Football Playoff winner Alabama a unanimous selection as the No. 1 team in the country, instead giving unbeaten UCF four of the 61 first-place votes.  This year there was no acknowledgment of Cinderella as Clemson, which wallopped preseason No. 1 ‘Bama in the championship game Monday night, received all 61 of the first-place votes.

Alabama, which suffered its first loss after 14 straight wins to open the 2018 season, clocked in at No. 2 to finish an AP poll ranked in the Top Five for the 54th straight week, just one away from tying Miami’s record streak of 55 straight set in the early aughts.  Fellow playoff participants Oklahoma and Notre Dame finished Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, with Rose Bowl winner Ohio State claiming the No. 3 ranking.

The remainder of the Top 10 was filled out by LSU at No. 6, Florida and Georgia tied at No. 7, Texas at No. 9 and Washington State at No. 10.

With six teams, including four in the Top 10, the SEC led all conferences, with the Big Ten right behind with five.  The Big 12 had three — same as the Mountain West — while the ACC and Pac-12 had two each — same as the AAC.

At No. 11, UCF, which saw its 25-game winning streak snapped by LSU in the Fiesta Bowl, was the highest-rated Group of Five school.  Another non-Power Five program, Army, finished with its highest ranking in six decades (1958) as it heads into the 2019 offseason ranked No. 19.

Alabama was the highest-rated one-loss team (out of four) at No. 2; Oklahoma the highest-rated two-loss team (out of six) at No. 4; LSU the highest-rated three-loss team (out of seven) at No. 6; Texas the highest-rated four-loss team (out of six); while Northwestern, at No. 21, the lone five-loss team to appear in the poll.

Odds out for 2019 title, with newly-minted champ Clemson the way-too-early favorite

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 8, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

Shortly after Alabama claimed the national championship for the 2017 season, the Crimson Tide was immediately installed as an 11/4 favorite for the 2018 title, with Clemson next up at 6/1.  Almost one year to the day later, the roles have been reversed.

Coming off a dominating woodshedding of Alabama Monday night, the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas, via ESPN.com, has installed Clemson as a 9/5 favorite to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship.  The Crimson Tide is the only other school in single digits as they will begin the offseason at 5/2.

The other two playoff qualifiers, Oklahoma and Notre Dame, are listed at 15-1 and 25-1, respectively.  A pair of teams that just missed out on this year’s playoffs, Georgia and Ohio State, are both at 12/1, while Michigan sits at 14/1.

Texas, which whipped an (ahem) “uninterested” Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, is at 20/1, while a trio of schools joins Notre Dame at 25/1: Florida, Nebraska and Washington.

The only other school with odds lower than 50/1 is Oregon, which comes in at 30/1.

Clemson dismantling Alabama with star freshmen passing duo was most impressive title game performance of playoff era

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 8, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
11 Comments

No matter what happened Monday night in Santa Clara, we knew the Clemson Tigers were going to be a top national title contender in 2019. But after the Tigers dismantled Alabama in the most impressive championship game performance of the short lifespan of the College Football Playoff with true freshmen leading the charge at quarterback and wide receiver, we may have just had a glimpse of just how strong the Tigers are going to be again next fall.

We have not been strangers to seeing young players step into the championship spotlight during the College Football Playoff, of course. It was just last year when Tua Tagovailoa stepped onto the scene to save Alabama’s national title hopes against Georgia as a freshman, with the Bulldogs also being led by a young quarterback in Jake Fromm. But the display of aerial brilliance exhibited by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Justyn Ross was something for the ages.

Lawrence showed he was not afraid of the big moment against the best team he has faced all season by throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the biggest game of his life. Ross was undeterred too with six receptions for 153 yards with a handful of plays that will be added to his preseason Biletnikoff Award campaign for the 2019 season. And these were just freshmen who a year ago were in high school. On Monday night, they were responsible for shredding apart an Alabama defense that had been cracking in their pass defense in the postseason. Lawrence and Ross were just there to break things wide open against the Tide.

Sophomore slumps? Don’t count on it from these two players. Clemson has this dynamic duo for at least two more seasons, barring any unforeseen changes to the eligibility rules and possible changes on the landscape with the NFL or other outside influencers. For now, Dabo Swinney has a quarterback and a wide receiver and you know the rest of the roster is going to be loaded as well. Winning his first national championship two years ago was the crowning achievement of Swinney’s career, but winning his second puts Swinney in even more elite company as a two-time championship-winning head coach. To be able to win both of his national championships against the undisputed king of college football in the BCS and playoff era, Alabama’s Nick Saban, makes Swinney’s case as one of the best today even stronger.

Ohio State’s victory over Oregon in the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship game was impressive. The previous two battles between Alabama and Clemson were instant classics, as was last year’s Alabama victory over Georgia. But what Clemson did to the team that had been No. 1 all season long on a stage Alabama usually delivers was single-handedly the most impressive championship game performance in the playoff era. It should not be a suggestion that Alabama is on the decline, because that is simply not true. It is, however, another example to suggest just how strong a program Swinney has molded.

Not too many coaches get the best of Saban in the postseason, especially when a championship is on the line. With Lawrence and Ross, it may not be a surprise to see Swinney get another chance to take down the Tide.

Tigers, Tide and oh my: Clemson routs Alabama to secure 2019 National Championship

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 7, 2019, 11:46 PM EST
48 Comments

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson players said all week in the lead up to the 2019 National Championship Game that in order for the them to be the best, they would have to beat the best.

Top ranked and undefeated Alabama, as the defending champion, certainly qualified as that.

The Tigers not only beat the Tide, they beat them down and then some on Monday night, dominating from the opening snap of a 44-16 rout at Levi’s Stadium to secure the program’s third national title and second in three seasons.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence started off a little anxious but eventually looked right at home as the game wore on — and very much like somebody who will be playing in more NFL stadiums in just a few years. He tossed a 62-yard bomb to Tee Higgins to get the team in the red zone in the first quarter and wound up with an impressive 347 yards and a trio of touchdown passes.

While Lawrence looked nothing like a true freshman under center, tailback Travis Etienne also proved to be a great compliment in the backfield. The sophomore had a touchdown reception off a shuffle pass and scored twice on the ground with some terrific bursts of speed while recording 86 yards rushing.

Oh, and wide receiver Justyn Ross was basically a man among boys as a pass catcher with a handful of one-handers on his way to 153 yards and a touchdown. Just down the road from where Jerry Rice made his name, the young wideout (he’s a freshman too…) from Alabama certainly haunted the home state team he nearly signed with coming out of high school.

It was safe to say that last year’s title game hero was nowhere near the same kind of quarterback on the same stage in 2019. Tua Tagovailoa was actually one of the early front-runners for MVP in the contest… for both sides.

After his defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, Clemson corner A.J. Terrell jumped a short pass in the flat and had nobody anywhere close to him as he ran it back 44 yards to delight the orange and purple fans for a pick-six on the seventh play of the game.

The Hawaiian signal-caller bounced back on the next series to toss a beautiful 62-yard bomb right into the waiting hands of Jerry Jeudy but never could get the offense into the end zone enough to make things interesting as things wore on. Tagovailoa finished the up-and-down outing with a respectable 295 yards and a pair of touchdowns (to the Tide) but did throw another interception and was eventually replaced in the fourth quarter by SEC Championship Game star Jalen Hurts.

It’s been rare to see the Crimson Tide get run off the field by anybody since Nick Saban took over and it’s downright galling to see it be done on this stage. It’s not just the worst loss — by several multiples — in the Saban era but also the first time since he arrived in Tuscaloosa that the team has been beaten by more than three scores.

While one can sometimes say it’s just not your night in big games like this, that would be doing a big disservice to the dominance that Clemson displayed form their early pick-six all the way through to the final minutes. Dabo Swinney has not only built an equal to one of college football’s great dynasties but he’s proven that he’s got one too.

The Tigers became the first modern college football team at the FBS level to go 15-0 in the process to cap off the 2018 season. They not only won the national title, they left no doubt about who is atop the mountain now too.

Clemson WR Justyn Ross is putting on a show against Alabama

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 7, 2019, 11:15 PM EST
8 Comments

As Clemson continues to put on a clinic against Alabama in a blowout in the national championship game, we are watching freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross become a household name. As Clemson was in the process of taking a commanding 44-16 lead on Alabama late in the third quarter after a massive fourth-down stop at the other end of the field, Clemson’s dynamic freshmen got to work.

Trevor Lawrence has continued to impress with what he’s been doing in the game, and having confidence Ross is going to make a catch is a big reason why. Ross made two highlight catches on the Clemson touchdown drive that will show why he should absolutely be on the Biletnikoff Award watch list for the 2019 season. First was the easy toss to Ross from Lawrence on 3rd and 13 for a 37-yard gain. Ross catches the ball after bobbling it with one hand down the right sideline.

Not to be content with just one incredible effort, Ross one-upped himself moments later with an amaiing one-handed stab for a catch to move the ball into the red zone.

Lawrence even took a hit as he released that second pass to Ross as he continues to look unrattled against the Crimson Tide, who are grasping for answers at this point. Lawrence finished off the drive with a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins on a third-and-goal in the final minute of the third quarter.

Barring an incredible comeback, Clemson is on its way to a second national championship under Dabo Swinney, and the freshman quarterback and freshman wide receiver are big reasons why.