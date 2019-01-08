Ratings for College Football Playoff national championship hit new low

The College Football Playoff continues to be a financial success, but the ratings from Monday night’s national championship game hit a new low for the College Football Playoff as it closed the books on the fifth year of the playoff format. According to overnight numbers shared by ESPN on Tuesday, Clemson’s 44-16 victory over Alabama in Santa Clara drew a 14.6 overnight rating across all of ESPN’s platforms.
As expected, the ratings tailed off as the game went to the fourth quarter and it was becoming pretty clear Clemson had the game and the championship under their control. With no reason to stay tuned, casual fans began checking out in the fourth quarter. As noted by the Associated Press, Nielson reported a total viewership across ESPN’s platforms of 25.2 million, which does not include any additional numbers from streaming options.
The inaugural College Football Playoff national championship game between Ohio State and Oregon drew a Nielsen rating of 18.9 with 33.4 million viewers in 2015. The 2016 championship game between Alabama and Clemson scored a 15.8 Nielsen rating. The rematch the following season drew a 15.3 with 26.0 million viewers. Last year’s national championship game between Alabama and Georgia saw an increase with a 16.7 Nielsen rating.
Was there real fatigue about another Alabama vs. Clemson matchup? It would seem that could be justified in the ratings, but the fact the game was not particularly close the longer the game went on was the biggest culprit for a downward trend with the national championship game this weekend. It also hurts having two teams from the same general region play in the game because college football tends to be more of a regional interest than the NFL. And, not to be dismissive of Clemson, the Tigers are not quite the national brand that will lure in casual viewers despite their success in recent years.
But let’s just blame this on ESPN’s decision to not have a coaches room broadcast feed this year (they instead gave us a broadcast feed featuring their Monday Night Football team, which nobody ever would have thought to ask for). ESPN will hopefully learn a lesson and bring it back for the championship game next year.
Illinois may not have been able to secure a commitment from the top player in the state coming out of high school, but the Illini got him now. Tight end Luke Ford has officially been added to the Illinois football program, as announced today the school Tuesday.
Ford announced his intent to transfer from Georgia to Illinois a few days ago. In his previous statement about his decision to leave the Bulldogs, Ford cited a desire to be closer to his family due to the health of his grandparents and the cost for his family to travel to see him play each week. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith mentioned that factor in a statement about the addition of Ford to the roster.
“Luke Ford was the top-rated recruit in the state of Illinois his senior year and we worked very hard in developing a great relationship during his recruitment,” Smith said in a released statement. “It’s not unusual for athletes wanting to be near home so that family members are close by, and we are extremely happy that Luke felt Illinois was the place for him to attend school and play football after making the decision to transfer.”
Smith and Illinois have been busy adding to their roster with transfer players this offseason. Illinois previously added Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas and Oklahoma wide receiver A.D. Miller. Minnesota defensive back Rey Estes also previously announced his decision to transfer to Illinois.
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill had some good news for the Buckeyes on Tuesday. He’s coming back for another year of football in Columbus. Hill announced his decision to return to Ohio State with a statement shared on his Twitter account.
“First I would like to thank Coach Urban Meyer for giving me a chance to be a Buckeye,” Hill said in his statement. “It was by far, some of the best moments of my life. With that being said, and with the guidance and mentorship of Cris Carter, and my family, I have decided to take one last ride with my brothers, my coaches, and you, Buckeye Nation!”
Hill was Ohio State’s second-leading receiver with 865 yards and six touchdowns this season. Although he was used on special teams to return punts, Hill had just 76 return yards on 14 punt return attempts, an average of just 5.4 return yards per game.
When it comes to postseason bragging rights for the 2018-19 bowl cycle, it’s a Group of Five league that can crow the loudest this time around.
With Clemson laying an ass-whooping for the ages on Alabama Monday night, the 40-game postseason has officially been put to bed — well, 39-game with the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl canceled because of weather. With 100 percent of precincts now reporting, Conference USA can stake its claim to the highest winning percentage of all 10 FBS leagues as they finished .667 (4-2) in the postseason. All of that league’s wins, of course, came against fellow Group of Five conferences.
The Big 12 had the best winning percentage among Power Five conferences at .571 (4-3), just edging out the Big Ten’s .556 (5-4). Three of the Big 12’s four postseason wins this season came at the expense of the SEC; conversely, three of the Big Ten’s four losses came at the hands of the same conference. Speaking of which, the SEC finished at an even .500 (6-6), just a bit behind the ACC’s .545 (6-5).
The Pac-12 once again brought up the Power Five postseason rear, although its 3-4 mark (.429) was exponentially better than the 1-8 egg they laid in the 2017-18 bowl cycle.
Power Five leagues were 3-2 against their Group of Five counterparts, with the ACC beating a pair of AAC teams and the SEC dropping the same conference. The Group of Five’s two wins came from the AAC beating the ACC and the Mountain West beating the Pac-12.
Conference USA — 4-2 (.667)
Independents — 2-1 (.667)
Mountain West — 3-2 (.600)
Sun Belt — 3-2 (.600)
Big 12 — 4-3 (.571)
Big Ten — 5-4 (.556)
ACC — 6-5 (.545)
SEC — 6-6 (.500)
Pac-12 — 3-4 (.429)
AAC — 2-5 (.286)
MAC — 1-5 (.167)
When it comes to wide receivers and early declarations, Texas is batting .500 in the new year.
Last Thursday, Collin Johnson announced that he would be returning to UT for his senior season. It was thought that Longhorns teammate and fellow receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey was leaning toward making himself available for the NFL draft; Tuesday, Humphrey confirmed via Twitter that he’s leaving his remaining eligibility on the table and taking the early leap into the NFL’s draft pool.
This past season, Humphrey led the Longhorns in receptions (86), receiving yards (1,176) and receiving touchdowns (nine). The 6-4, 222-pound Humphrey came into the 2018 season with 446 yards and one touchdown on 39 receptions in the previous two years combined.
The good news for the Longhorns, which finished inside the final Associated Press Top 25 rankings, is that, thus far, Humphrey is the only known draft-eligible Longhorn who has opted to leave early. The deadline to submit paperwork to be included in the 2019 draft is Jan. 14.