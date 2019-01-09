DT Zach Abercrumbia taking grad transfer out of Rice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the third time in a year, Rice is losing a lineman who’s pursuing a graduate transfer, although this one is one is on the defensive side of the ball.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Zach Abercrumbia announced that, “[d]ue to unforeseen circumstances, I will be transferring to play my last year of eligibility.” Abercrumbia is on schedule to earn his degree from Rice this coming May.

It’s already being reported that Marshall, Memphis, Oregon State, Penn State, SMU, Tulsa, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech have been in contact with the defensive lineman regarding a potential transfer.

As a redshirt junior this past season, Abercrumbia led the Owls in quarterback hurries with six and was third in tackles with 55. He was also tied for third in tackles for loss with 4.5.

Following the 2018 regular season, the 6-2, 286-pound lineman earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.