Report: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts now in NCAA transfer portal

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 1:46 PM EST
The player who would be the “biggest free agent in college football history” is one step closer to coming onto the market.

According to 247Sports.com‘s Barton Simmons, Jalen Hurts‘ name is now listed in the NCAA transfer portal system.  The move allows other football programs to contact the quarterback without receiving permission from Alabama first.

While the move doesn’t necessarily mean Hurts will definitely transfer — he could always remove his name and return to the Crimson Tide — it has in the past usually ended with the player moving on to another school.

Hurts graduated from Alabama in December, meaning he could move on to another FBS program and be immediately eligible to play in 2019.  The upcoming season will be the true junior’s final year of eligibility.

Given his experience and success at this level, Hurts is expected to be one of the most sought-after commodities on the free-agent market.

Hurts started every game but one in 2016 and 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that span.  He was under center for the national championship game loss to Clemson after the 2016 season, and was in the same spot for last year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change.

And the rest, as they say, is history, as Tua Tagovailoa played a significant role in a second-half comeback that was capped by the then-true freshman’s game-winning touchdown pass in the first overtime.  Amidst criticism from Hurts himself, Tagovailoa won the job ahead of the 2018 season kicking off and, after finishing runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting, led the Tide into another title game loss to the Tigers earlier this month.

As Tagovailoa will be a true junior in 2019 and is firmly entrenched as the starter, that combination of factors triggered Hurts’ decision to at least explore a transfer.

As for potential landing spots?  There are a handful of places that make sense, but there’s been a significant amount of speculation over the past few weeks that rival Auburn, which is losing its starting quarterback to the NFL and has no clear-cut replacement in-house, is very much a viable option.

BYU’s leading rusher in 2018 bowl game leaving as grad transfer

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
At least Riley Burt went out with a bang.

In BYU’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl romp over Western Michigan, Burt ran for a team- and career-high 110 yards on 13 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the 49-18 win.  Exactly 18 days later, the running back took to Twitter to announce that, “[a]fter much consideration,” he has decided to transfer from the Cougars.

As Burt will be leaving the football program as a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play at another FBS school immediately in 2019.

Burt will finish the BYU portion of his collegiate career with 513 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 96 carries.  This season, Burt’s 332 yards were fourth on the Cougars.

Tennessee confirms hiring of Georgia OC Jim Chaney

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 11:57 AM EST
Tennessee coach poaching of a division rival is complete.

Tuesday night, reports surfaced that Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney was leaving to take the Bulldogs to take the same job with the Volunteers.  A day later, UT confirmed Chaney’s hiring.

“I’m thrilled to announce Jim Chaney as our offensive coordinator,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement. “Jim couldn’t be a better fit for our program at the University of Tennessee. His track record of success guiding offenses speaks for itself from his time at Purdue with Drew Brees to his time in the NFL and his success in the SEC at Georgia, Arkansas, and, of course, previously with the Vols.

“What most impresses me about Jim is his knowledge of the game and also the way he has adapted his offenses to his players’ strengths. He’s had years where he has guided one of the nation’s top passing offenses and years where his offenses have been near the top in rushing. He could coach every position on offense and is a true teacher of the game.

“Jim has proven to be a great mentor for young men, and I’m excited to have him here at Tennessee.”

Chaney has spent the past three seasons in the same job at Georgia, while also serving as the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks coach.  The hiring marks a homecoming of sorts as Chaney served as the Vols’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2009-12.

It’s believed that the move would also come with a significant raise as Chaney, after making $950,000 in 2018, would see his guaranteed compensation bumped to somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.5 million.

Pruitt has been searching for a new coordinator since Tyson left the program on Nov. 27 to become the head coach at Western Kentucky.

Will Muschamp adds ex-Miami OC Thomas Brown to South Carolina staff

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
It didn’t take long for Thomas Brown to land on his coaching feet.

When Manny Diaz abandoned Temple after less than three weeks on the job to return to Miami, the new Hurricanes head coach whacked the entirety of Mark Richt‘s offensive staff.  Less than two weeks later, one of those whackees, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, is quickly back in the coaching game as he’s been hired by Will Muschamp at South Carolina.

Specifically, Brown, who spent the last three seasons at Miami, will serve as the Gamecocks’ running backs coach.  Brown also coached that positional group during his time with the Hurricanes.

“Thomas is an accomplished running backs coach who has done a great job at multiple spots, including Wisconsin, Georgia and Miami,” said Muschamp in a statement. “He’s an outstanding young football coach, having been a coordinator at Miami, and is an outstanding recruiter. We are excited to have him part of the Gamecock family.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Brown said. “I have great respect for Coach Muschamp — I’ve known him for a long time. Obviously, I’ve been around (offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan) McClendon. We played together at Georgia and worked together for a year at Georgia, and always talked about having the opportunity to get back on the same side together. This is a great place and I’m looking forward to it.”

To make room for Brown, tight ends coach Pat Washington will not have his contract renewed by USC.  Bobby Bentley, who had been Muschamp’s running backs coach, will take over Washington’s role.

Colorado State’s Mike Bobo declines $100k raise to which he was contractually entitled

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 10:44 AM EST
This is something you don’t see hardly ever, if at all.

Based on his contract, Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo was entitled to receive a $100,000 raise in his 2019 salary, going from $1.8 million to $1.9 million.  However, as the Rams were coming off a 3-9 season, Bobo didn’t feel that he had earned the raise, so he did what would be unthinkable to some (most?) — he informed his boss, athletic director Joe Parker, that he was declining the raise.

“I didn’t think we were very disciplined, I didn’t think we were very accountable to each other, and ultimately that’s my responsibility,” Bobo told the Loveland Herald-Reporter. “I thought it was a way to show accountability is a two-way street, in my opinion. It’s easy to say it’s this guy’s fault or that guy’s fault, but ultimately I’m the guy in charge and made a decision, called Joe on the telephone and told him that’s what I wanted to do.”

You want to teach accountability to your players?  Turn down six figures because you didn’t think you did enough to deserve it.  That’ll open some eyes.

And, for those who are curious, this wasn’t just some lip service on Bobo’s part as the Reporter-Herald writes that the coach “amended his contract and signed it in the past week, leaving his salary for this [coming] season at $1.8 million.”

After missing time in summer camp because of a health issue, Bobo led the Rams to a three-win season that was the program’s worst since three straight such years from 2009-11.  In late November, while acknowledging “the 2018 campaign’s outcome is not acceptable,” Parker confirmed that Bobo would be returning for a fifth season.

In each of his first three seasons in Fort Collins, Bobo had posted identical 7-6 records, with each of those years ending in bowl losses.