Oklahoma’s Austin Kendall latest QB to enter NCAA transfer database

It’s getting to the point where there might be more quarterback in the NCAA transfer database than out.

The latest to toss his name into the portal is Austin Kendall, with Tulsa World‘s Eric Bailey reporting that the Oklahoma redshirt sophomore is contemplating a transfer from the Sooners. As we’ve stated in the past, being in the transfer database doesn’t ensure that a player is leaving; rather, it gives the player the opportunity to explore transfer possibilities without needing the permission of their current school.

Kendall has been with the Sooners for three seasons after signing as a four-star member of OU’s 2016 recruiting class. His first two years were spent backing up 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, while this past season, after losing an offseason quarterback competition, was spent backing up 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray.

In limited playing time, Kendall has completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. The North Carolina product has already graduated, meaning he’d be eligible to play at another FBS program if he ultimately chooses to transfer. He’d also have two years of eligibility remaining.

Kendall’s move to enter the transfer database, though, could portend bigger things for the Sooners in 2019.

It’s long been assumed that Murray, who was a first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft last year, will either begin his professional baseball career or make himself available for the April NFL draft. What if, though, Kendall caught wind that Murray will be returning to Norman for one more season instead of going pro in either sport, triggering his transfer decision?

While it seems like a longshot, it’s certainly worth considering.