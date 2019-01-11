Report: potential Notre Dame transfer QB Brandon Wimbush to visit schools this weekend, could make decision before end of January

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s an update on yet another potential entrant into a free-agent quarterback pool that’s quickly on the verge of overflowing.

In late December, it was reported that Brandon Wimbush is expected to transfer from Notre Dame. While it’s been relatively quiet on that front ever since, news on that front could be picking up in the coming days as another report has surfaced that the quarterback is expected to visit a couple of unspecified schools this coming weekend.

I've been told by someone close to (soon-to-be) former #NotreDame QB Brandon Wimbush that he'll take a couple of recruiting visits this weekend, and that a decision where he'll transfer could come in the next 10 days. — Eric Hansen (@EHansenNDI) January 10, 2019

Earlier this week, BetSDI released odds as to Wimbush’s potential landing spot. Penn State was a 3/2 favorite, followed by Mississippi State (5/2), Rutgers (3/1), Boston College (4/1), Georgia Tech (5/1), Maryland (8/1), Miami (8/1), LSU (10/1), Syracuse (10/1), Temple (10/1), Buffalo (20/1) and UConn (20/1).

Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.

Regardless of where Wimbush ultimately lands — and provided he actually pulls the trigger on a decision to move on — he will be eligible to play in 2019 as a graduate transfer.