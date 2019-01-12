Getty Images

CB Saivion Smith is fifth Alabama player to declare for 2019 draft

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 6:14 PM EST
Friday, Alabama confirmed that four Crimson Tide football players were headed to the NFL.  This weekend, a fifth joined that quartet.

On his personal Twitter account Saturday, Saivion Smith wrote that, “[e]ven though this was a tough decision, I have decided to forego my senior season and will declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.” The cornerback joins running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr., offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as Crimson Tide players who have made such decisions thus far.

Smith began his collegiate career as a four-star member of LSU’s 2016 signing class, but transferred in late May of 2017 and spent that season at a Mississippi junior college.  In December of 2017, he announced he would be transferring back to the SEC as a member of Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class.

In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Smith started 12 games and led the team in interceptions with three.

The Tide’s early personnel losses might not be over as at least one other player, star safety Deionte Thompson, is rumored to be doing a heavy lean toward declaring.  The deadline for such declarations, incidentally, is Monday, Jan. 14.

UCF potential landing spot for Notre Dame transfer QB Brandon Wimbush

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 5:43 PM EST
Thursday, it was reported that erstwhile Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush would be taking a couple of official visits to unspecified schools this weekend.  One of those schools has subsequently been specified.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Wimbush is visiting UCF this weekend as he continues the process of determining his next college football home.  It appears the Knights have a fairly decent shot at landing the quarterback as 247Sports.com writes that their sources “are indicating that UCF is the favorite to land him at this point and multiple sources believe that’s where he’s leaning as of today.”

UCF could be looking to replace its wildly successful starter as McKenzie Milton continues his recovery from a horrific late-season ending injury.  It’s unclear if Milton, who will undergo a fifth surgery on his injured knee later this month, will be healthy enough to play this coming season.

It’s unclear what other schools besides UCF are in play for Wimbush’s services, although the graduate transfer is expected to make his decision before the calendar flips from January to February.

Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.

As a graduate transfer, Wimbush will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 regardless of where he lands.

Current Oregon player is second to sue Willie Taggart, university

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 3:21 PM EST
Not surprisingly, Willie Taggart and his former employer have yet another legal obstacle to navigate.

In January of 2017, three Oregon football players were hospitalized following a workout in the weeks after Taggart, now the head coach at Florida State, was hired as the Ducks’ head coach. It was reported earlier this week that one of those players, former Ducks offensive lineman Doug Brenner, is suing Taggart, the University of Oregon, UO’s former strength & conditioning as well as the NCAA for $11.5 million in connection to the situation.

According to the Daily Emerald, a second player, current Ducks offensive lineman Sam Poutasi, has sued the same defendants as named in the first suit for $5 million.

Poutasi and Brenner, along with tight end Cam McCormick, were ultimately diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which muscle cells break down and its byproducts are released into the bloodstream. According to Brenner’s lawsuit, his life span has been shortened by upwards of 10 years as a result of “severe injuries, some of which are permanent, permanent renal injury… increased susceptibility of kidney failure, kidney disease, and death, severe physical and emotional pain.”

Poutasi’s lawsuit cites “physical and emotional pain, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, and diminishment of avocational abilities.” That suit also mentions kidney damage as an aftereffect of the workout.

The strength & conditioning coach in charge of the workout that preceded the players’ hospitalization, Irele Oderinde, was suspended by the University of Oregon but reinstated a month later. Oderinde is now a member of Taggart’s support staff at Florida State and is currently listed as the football program’s head strength & conditioning coach.

Both Poutasi and McCormick are still listed on UO’s online roster.  The former played in five games this past season, the latter in one.

Report: Texas QB transfer Cameron Rising to visit Utah

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 1:31 PM EST
One of the two Texas quarterbacks whose name was entered into the NCAA’s transfer database last month is getting about the business of finding a new college football home.

Citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, 247Sports.com is reporting that Cameron Rising will take an official visit to Utah this weekend. If Rising were to ultimately end up with the Utes, or any other FBS program for that matter, he would very likely have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws.

Rising would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season. Incumbent starter Tyler Huntley will be a senior and in his last season of eligibility, meaning the Utes’ job will very likely open up the season after next.

A four-star member of the Longhorns’ 2018 recruiting class, Rising was rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

The other Longhorn quarterback who put his name into the transfer portal in December, Casey Thompson, was a four-star 2018 signee as well.

Man who allegedly sent racist letter to then-A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is a University of Texas grad

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 1:02 PM EST
But first, the back story.

On the heels of Texas A&M’s embarrassing come-from-ahead loss to UCLA to open the 2017 season, a repugnant degenerate decided to reach out to then-Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin with a racist missive sent to the head coach’s home, which Sumlin’s wife wisely posted to Twitter.

“You suck as a coach!” the vitriolic message began, before further devolving. “You’re a n****r and can’t win! Please get lost!”

“Or else,” the snail-mailed message ominously ended.

Fast-forward to Friday, and, the Houston Chronicle reported, police identified the man who had been sending threatening and disturbing letters to a Houston socialite, Carolyn Farb, for more than 30 years as the same man who sent the letter to the Sumlins’ house in 2017.  In November, 60-year-old Robin Chiswell was charged with felony stalking in connection to the letters sent to Farb.

During the course of the investigation that led to that charge, Chiswell was connected to the Sumlin letter.  From the Bryan-College Station Eagle:

During questioning for a separate stalking investigation, Robin Chiswell, a Houston resident, provided information that investigators believe linked him with the Sumlin letter, Val Zuniga, Chiswell’s defense attorney, said.

“During the investigation, the issue about the Sumlin letter came up and the responses by the defendant led the investigators to identify him as the primary suspect in that case,” he said.

The kicker?  According to the Eagle, Chiswell is a 1983 University of Texas graduate.

OK.  Cool.  Hook ’em.

No charges have been filed in connection to the letter sent to Sumlin, although that could change at a later date.