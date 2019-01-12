Report: Steve Sarkisian returning to Nick Saban’s Alabama staff

Has Nick Saban gone through so many coaches that he’s now forced to recycle former assistants?
Offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was hired to take the head job at Maryland and was expected to be replaced by quarterbacks coach Dan Enos; instead, Enos left to take over as the coordinator at Miami. Wide receivers coach Josh Gattis also bolted to become the coordinator at Michigan, while offensive line coach Brent Key left to take a job at Georgia Tech.
Add it all up, and Saban has four holes (for now) to fill on his offensive coaching staff. According to one report, the future College Football Hall of Fame head coach will reach back to the past to fill at least one of those openings.
While no role was specified, it’s assumed that Sarkisian would assume the coordinator mantle.
After his unceremonious exit as the head coach at USC, Sarkisian joined the Alabama football program as an offensive analyst for the 2016 season. When Lane Kiffin took the head job at FAU prior to the national championship game that year, Sarkisian served as the play-caller in the loss to Clemson.
Expected to take over as the Crimson Tide’s coordinator, and after reports that his relationship with Saban had deteriorated surfaced, Sarkisian instead left a month after the title game for a job in the NFL as the coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons. Sarkisian lasted two years in that job before he was fired last month.
Jalen Hurts was on the sidelines as Alabama vanquished Oklahoma and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff championship game. Two weeks later, he’s consorting with the former enemy.
Friday night and on into Saturday, Hurts was visiting Maryland — and former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley — before embarking on a reported trip to Miami — and former Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Dan Enos. In between, Hurts, whose name appeared in the NCAA transfer database earlier this week, was reportedly on the OU campus and visited the Sooners.
With Kyler Murray leaving for either the NFL draft or Major League Baseball (probably), OU will again be looking to replace a Heisman-winning quarterback. One of those thought to be the front-runner for the job, Austin Kendall, is in the NCAA transfer database and considering a move away from Norman.
When it comes to Oklahoma and the reported visit, though, there’s also this:
Hurts started every game but one in 2016 and 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that span. He was under center for the national championship game loss to Clemson after the 2016 season, and was in the same spot for last year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change.
And the rest, as they say, is history, as Tua Tagovailoa played a significant role in a second-half comeback that was capped by the then-true freshman’s game-winning touchdown pass in the first overtime. Amidst criticism from Hurts himself, Tagovailoa won the job ahead of the 2018 season kicking off and, after finishing runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting, led the Tide into another title game loss to the Tigers earlier this month.
As Tagovailoa will be a true junior in 2019 and is firmly entrenched as the starter, that combination of factors triggered Hurts’ decision to at least explore a transfer.
Hurts graduated from UA last month and would be eligible immediately at whichever school he ultimately lands.
Well, this is certainly an interesting potential development.
In late December, Illinois announced that Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university spring 2019 semester. That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.
Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30, replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier. The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return has apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as Susan Degnan of the Miami Herald is reporting that there is a possibility that the receiver will return.
Thomas “has conveyed interest to the University of Miami in returning to the school,” Degnan writes; separately, she added that “[o]ne player on last year’s team said he was left with the impression that Thomas will return to the team.” Another said the idea of a return appeals to Thomas.
That said, it’s unclear what exactly are the feelings of Diaz, who will make the final decision on any Thomas return.
While Thomas signed with the Illini, if he didn’t attend classes at the university he would be eligible to play for the Hurricanes in 2019 if he comes back. At this point, it’s unclear if Thomas ever enrolled in classes at the university.
According to the Herald, there are no legal or other issues that would preclude a return.
At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third.
Friday, Alabama confirmed that four Crimson Tide football players were headed to the NFL. This weekend, a fifth joined that quartet.
On his personal Twitter account Saturday, Saivion Smith wrote that, “[e]ven though this was a tough decision, I have decided to forego my senior season and will declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.” The cornerback joins running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr., offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as Crimson Tide players who have made such decisions thus far.
Smith began his collegiate career as a four-star member of LSU’s 2016 signing class, but transferred in late May of 2017 and spent that season at a Mississippi junior college. In December of 2017, he announced he would be transferring back to the SEC as a member of Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class.
In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Smith started 12 games and led the team in interceptions with three.
The Tide’s early personnel losses might not be over as at least one other player, star safety Deionte Thompson, is rumored to be doing a heavy lean toward declaring. The deadline for such declarations, incidentally, is Monday, Jan. 14.
Thursday, it was reported that erstwhile Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush would be taking a couple of official visits to unspecified schools this weekend. One of those schools has subsequently been specified.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, Wimbush is visiting UCF this weekend as he continues the process of determining his next college football home. It appears the Knights have a fairly decent shot at landing the quarterback as 247Sports.com writes that their sources “are indicating that UCF is the favorite to land him at this point and multiple sources believe that’s where he’s leaning as of today.”
UCF could be looking to replace its wildly successful starter as McKenzie Milton continues his recovery from a horrific late-season ending injury. It’s unclear if Milton, who will undergo a fifth surgery on his injured knee later this month, will be healthy enough to play this coming season.
It’s unclear what other schools besides UCF are in play for Wimbush’s services, although the graduate transfer is expected to make his decision before the calendar flips from January to February.
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.
As a graduate transfer, Wimbush will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 regardless of where he lands.