Oklahoma State the landing spot for Colorado transfer Israel Antwine

Colorado’s loss has turned into Oklahoma State’s gain.

The father of Israel Antwine confirmed to The Oklahoman that his son, a former Colorado defensive lineman, is now on the campus of Oklahoma State and will continue his playing career with the Cowboys next fall. The transfer could provide immediate help for the Cowboys as the newspaper writes that, “[b]ecause of the major overhaul of the coaching and support staff at Colorado, OSU has informed Antwine that he could possibly be granted a hardship waiver from the NCAA to be eligible immediately.”

If the waiver is not granted, Antwine would have to sit out the 2019 season. He would then have three years of eligibility he could use in Stillwater beginning with the 2020 season.

Antwine announced his transfer on his protected Twitter account Friday.

“Huge thank you to the University of Colorado and the amazing people that I met in Boulder. Mike MacIntyre, Mel Tucker, D.J. Eliot, (Kwahn) Drake, CU teammates and all the great CU fans,” the tweet stated according to 247Sports.com. “A very special thank you for the love and support of Charlie and Terri Trafton, and Katie Bason. I can certainly say that my life has been enhanced by the experience. For family reasons I have decided to transfer to (a) University closer to home. I would really appreciate your support of my decision.”

MacIntyre was fired in the middle of November, replaced by Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.

Coming out of high school in Oklahoma City, Antwine was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2018 recruiting class. As a true freshman, the lineman started 11 of Colorado’s 12 games.