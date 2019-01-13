Getty Images

Oklahoma State the landing spot for Colorado transfer Israel Antwine

By John TaylorJan 13, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
Colorado’s loss has turned into Oklahoma State’s gain.

The father of Israel Antwine confirmed to The Oklahoman that his son, a former Colorado defensive lineman, is now on the campus of Oklahoma State and will continue his playing career with the Cowboys next fall.  The transfer could provide immediate help for the Cowboys as the newspaper writes that, “[b]ecause of the major overhaul of the coaching and support staff at Colorado, OSU has informed Antwine that he could possibly be granted a hardship waiver from the NCAA to be eligible immediately.”

If the waiver is not granted, Antwine would have to sit out the 2019 season.  He would then have three years of eligibility he could use in Stillwater beginning with the 2020 season.

Antwine announced his transfer on his protected Twitter account Friday.

“Huge thank you to the University of Colorado and the amazing people that I met in Boulder. Mike MacIntyre, Mel Tucker, D.J. Eliot, (Kwahn) Drake, CU teammates and all the great CU fans,” the tweet stated according to 247Sports.com. “A very special thank you for the love and support of Charlie and Terri Trafton, and Katie Bason. I can certainly say that my life has been enhanced by the experience. For family reasons I have decided to transfer to (a) University closer to home. I would really appreciate your support of my decision.”

MacIntyre was fired in the middle of November, replaced by Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.

Coming out of high school in Oklahoma City, Antwine was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2018 recruiting class.  As a true freshman, the lineman started 11 of Colorado’s 12 games.

Transfers from Notre Dame, USC visit Minnesota

By John TaylorJan 13, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
It appears as if P.J. Fleck is looking to add some Power Five muscle to his U.S.S. Gopher roster.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Notre Dame defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway and USC wide receiver Randal Grimes (pictured, No. 87) were on the Minnesota campus Saturday visiting the Gophers.  Both transfers took in the Golden Gophers’ men’s basketball game as part of their visit.

The Pioneer Press notes that Fleck has only used 81 of his allotted 85 scholarships, so the football program has some room on its roster, ahead of National Signing Day next month, to add both if they so desire.

A three-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2015 recruiting class, Dew-Treadway took a redshirt as a true freshman then missed the following season because of a foot injury.  He played in 20 games the past two seasons, including 11 in Notre Dame’s run to the College Football Playoff.

Grimes was also a three-star recruit, albeit as part of the Trojans’ Class of 2017.  He caught two passes for 17 yards his true freshman season, then didn’t record a reception this past year.

Deionte Thompson makes it a half-dozen Alabama players to declare early for 2019 NFL draft

By John TaylorJan 13, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
Not surprisingly, the exodus of Alabama football players for the NFL has continued.

Friday, it was confirmed that a quartet of Crimson Tide standouts — running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr., offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams — would be leaving Tuscaloosa early for the April draft.  A day later, cornerback Saivion Smith made the same announcement via Twitter.

Sunday, on the same social media platform, standout safety Deionte Thompson announced that he too is foregoing his remaining eligibility in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Thompson was second on the Tide in tackles this past season, earning first-team All-SEC honors.  He was also a consensus first-team All-American for the 2018 season.

The deadline for players to file their draft paperwork with the NFL is Monday, Jan. 14.

NC State adds ex-West Virginia DC Tony Gibson

NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 10 NC State at East Carolina
By John TaylorJan 13, 2019, 11:29 AM EST
Tony Gibson‘s stay on the coaching unemployment line didn’t last very long at all.

Thursday, West Virginia confirmed that new head coach Neal Brown would not be retaining Gibson. Sunday morning, North Carolina State announced that Gibson has been hired as part of Dave Doeren‘s Wolfpack coaching staff.

Gibson will serve as NC State’s co-defensive coordinator as well as safeties coach.

“I’m excited that Tony Gibson will now be a part of our program,” said Doeren. “He brings a wealth of experience as a defensive backs coach, a defensive coordinator and as a strong recruiter and mentor. He’s known for getting his players to play hard and has a great reputation not only with his former players but with the high schools where he’s recruited.”

Gibson, a native of the state of West Virginia, spent a total of 13 seasons at WVU in two separate stints — 2011-07 and 2013-18.  He was the Mountaineers’ defensive backs coach his first go ’round, while his initial job in the second was as safeties coach.  In 2014, he was promoted to defensive coordinator while also coaching linebackers.

In between those two stops in Morgantown, Gibson spent time on staffs at Michigan (2008-10), Pitt (2011) and Arizona (2012).

“I would like to thank Coach Dave Doeren and the administration at North Carolina State University for giving me the opportunity to join this great coaching staff,” said Gibson. “I have admired the accomplishments that Coach Doeren and his staff have achieved in the ACC as well as the rich tradition of NC State for years and I am truly excited to be a part of the mission of bringing a championship to Raleigh. 1Pack1Goal!”

Third hospitalized Oregon player announces he won’t sue

By John TaylorJan 13, 2019, 10:44 AM EST
After a rough couple of days, Oregon and its former head football coach have caught a break on the legal front.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner had filed an $11.5 million lawsuit against the University of Oregon, Willie Taggart, UO’s strength & conditioning coach and the NCAA.  Shortly thereafter, current Ducks offensive lineman Sam Poutasi filed a $5 million lawsuit naming the same defendants.

Saturday afternoon, a third Oregon player, Cam McCormick, announced on Twitter that while he “respects my teammates immensely and their very difficult decision to take that path,” he will not be filing a lawsuit.

In January of 2017, McCormick, Brenner and Poutasi were hospitalized following a workout in the weeks after Taggart, now the head coach at Florida State, was hired as the Ducks’ head coach.  The three players were all diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which muscle cells break down and its byproducts are released into the bloodstream. According to Brenner’s lawsuit, his life span has been shortened by upwards of 10 years as a result of “severe injuries, some of which are permanent, permanent renal injury… increased susceptibility of kidney failure, kidney disease, and death, severe physical and emotional pain.” Poutasi’s lawsuit cites “physical and emotional pain, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, and diminishment of avocational abilities,” while mentioning kidney damage as well.

Both Poutasi and McCormick are still listed on UO’s online roster.  The former played in five games this past season, the latter in one.

The strength & conditioning coach in charge of the workout that preceded the players’ hospitalization, Irele Oderinde, was suspended by the University of Oregon but reinstated a month later. Oderinde is now a member of Taggart’s support staff at Florida State and is currently listed as the football program’s head strength & conditioning coach.