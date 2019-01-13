Syracuse losing WR Devin Butler to transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day (hour), yet another college football player has decided to ply his wares elsewhere.

Devin Butler has confirmed on social media a report that he has decided to transfer from Syracuse. The news was originally reported by WatchStadium‘s Brett McMurphy.

Syracuse junior WR Devin Butler, who started 14 games the past 2 seasons, is transferring, source told @WatchStadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2019

Butler’s 33 receptions and 327 receiving yards in 2017 were both third on the team. After entering the 2018 season expecting to be one of the key pieces in the Orange’s passing game, Butler instead saw his numbers drop to 126 yards on 14 receptions.

As noted by the Syracuse Post-Standard, Butler is the third Orange player to part ways with the football program for one reason or the other, joining and linebacker Shyheim Cullen (HERE). The latter could return at some point in the summer or fall after spending a semester at a junior college.