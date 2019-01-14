Jeff Monken signs contract extension with Army through 2024

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coming off a historic campaign, Army has given its head football coach a much-deserved reward.

Monday night, Army announced that it has reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with Jeff Monken. The head coach is now signed through the 2024 season.

No details of the extended deal were released.

“We knew when we hired Jeff he was the right man to rebuild our football program,” athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “This extension is well-deserved as he has created the right culture by bringing in assistants and staff members who not only teach but represent our core values. He believes strongly in the Academy’s larger mission of recruiting, developing and graduating leaders of character. We’re excited to continue to see where Jeff takes our team for years to come.”

The Black Knights have won 10-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the service academy’s history, and also claimed the Commander-in-Chief trophy for the first time ever as well. The 11 wins this past season were also the most ever for the football program.

Army has also beaten rival Navy three straight seasons under Monken, the first time that’s happened since the Black Knights won five straight from 1992-96.

“I’d like to thank Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, and our entire fan base for their continued faith and trust in me as Army’s head football coach,” Monken said. “My family and I love being a part of the West Point community. I am honored and proud to have the privilege of coaching the outstanding young men that make up the Army West Point Football Brotherhood.”