Ex-A&M coach R.C. Slocum one of three named to playoff committee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the College Football Playoff committee convenes again, the group will have a decidedly different look.

Thursday morning, the CFP announced three new members have been added to its Management Committee — Terry Mohajir, General Ray Odierno and R.C. Slocum. Mohair is the current athletic director at Arkansas State, while Slocum is the former head coach at Texas A&M. Odierno, who played college football at Army West Point, is a career military man who served as the Army Chief of Staff from 2011-15.

That trio will replace former head coaches Jeff Bower, Herb Deromedi and Bobby Johnson, whose terms have all expired.

In addition to the three, ummm, additions, it was also announced that Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens will remain as chairperson of the selection committee. Mullens just completed his first season in that role.

Mullens’ new term will run through February of 2020.

“Terry, Ray and R.C. each bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the committee,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “All three have built esteemed careers based on character and diligence, which will continue the CFP tradition of committee members who are football experts and also people of high integrity.

“We are also delighted that Rob will return as chair of the selection committee,” Hancock added. “He is thoughtful, considerate and detailed in leading the committee’s discussions each week during the season, and he is a tremendous representative of the CFP with the media and public.”

The selection committee consists of a total of 13 members. below are the other nine, along with when their respective terms expire: