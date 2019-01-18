Getty Images

Record 135 players leave eligibility on the table, enter NFL draft

If it seemed like there were an inordinately high number of players eschewing their remaining eligibility for the NFL, you weren’t wrong.

Last year, a record 119 players — 106 who hadn’t graduated, 13 who had — declared early for the 2018 NFL draft.  Friday, the NFL announced that record has been shattered, with 135 players with collegiate eligibility remaining now included in the 2019 draft pool.

Of the 135, 32 have already graduated.

Prior to last year, the record was 98 who left for the 2014 draft.  The next three years saw 84 (2015), 96 (2016) and 95 (2017) early entrants into the drafts.

The SEC was far and away the leader among FBS conferences again this year with 36 early departures — South Carolina was the only school in the conference that didn’t lose at least one player — followed by the Big Ten with 21, the ACC with 16, the Big 12 with 14 and the Pac-12 with nine.  The Mountain West’s nine led all Group of Five conferences, while five of the early entrants came from non-FBS schools.

As far as individual schools go, five saw five or more players leave eligibility on the table: Alabama led everyone with seven, with Oklahoma and Ohio State next with six each followed by Florida and Penn State with five apiece.

For the complete list of early entrants into the 2019 NFL Draft, click HERE.

Kent State adds a pair of Power Five transfers

Thursday was potentially a good day on the personnel front for the Kent State football program.

The school confirmed in a release that it has added a pair of Power Five conference transfers — offensive lineman Bill Kuduk and defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (pictured). Kuduk, a redshirt freshman, began his collegiate playing career at Kansas State, Knight, a redshirt sophomore, at Maryland.

Neither player is expected to be eligible to play in 2019 as they will be forced to sit out a transfer year as mandated by the NCAA.

“We are excited to add an exceptional person in Bill to our FlashFAST Family,” second-year head coach Sean Lewis said in a statement. “He comes from a great high school on the south side of Chicago and knows what it takes to win. His athletic ability and size will be a great addition to our O-line room. …

“Q is another high character individual who is going to be a great member of our family. He brings collegiate game experience with him and will add a lot of position versatility to our back-end.”

Knight played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2016 and a dozen the following season. He saw action in just four games this past season before deciding to transfer in November of last year.

Kuduk didn’t see the field during his brief time with the Wildcats.

Nick Saban poaches Florida, NFL to fill holes on Alabama staff

After spending the last month as the poachee, Nick Saban has turned into the poacher as he looks to retool an Alabama coaching staff ravaged by attrition.

While it’s not yet been confirmed by the football program, multiple media outlets, including al.com, are reporting that Saban will hire Kyle Flood and Sal Sunseri as Crimson Tide assistants.  Flood would take over as offensive line coach for Brent Key, who left for the same job at Georgia Tech, while Sunseri will be taking an unspecified position on the defensive side of the ball.

Flood, the former head coach at Rutgers whose show-cause from the NCAA expired last September, would come to Tuscaloosa from the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, where he spent the past two seasons.  The offensive coordinator of the Falcons during that time, Steve Sarkisian, is expected to return in the same role with the Tide.

Speaking of returns, Sunseri spent the 2009-11 seasons as Saban’s linebacker’s coach and assistant head coach before leaving to take over as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee.  Sunseri just completed his first season as the defensive line coach at Florida.

Northern Illinois confirms Baltimore Ravens RBs coach Thomas Hammock as new head coach

A familiar face has been handed the reins of the Northern Illinois football program.

Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the week, NIU confirmed Friday that it has hired Thomas Hammock as its new head football coach.  Hammock, who played his college football for the Huskies, replaces Rod Carey, who left late last week to take the same job at Temple.

The past five seasons, Hammock served as the running backs coach for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

“This is a huge hire,” said athletic director Sean T. Frazier in a statement. “To be able to bring back a part of our tradition, particularly from the Novak era, and really unite all of our Huskies, and quite frankly, have someone who’s iconic in our history books, is fantastic. I’ve known Thomas for a while, even before coming to NIU. He’s always talked about NIU, The Hard Way, the tradition, the hard work, and the grit. All those things make it special to make this hire.”

Hammock began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin (2003-04) before returning to his alma mater as running backs coach for two seasons (2005-06).  He then moved on to the same position at Minnesota (2007-10) and Wisconsin (2011-13).

With the Gophers, Hammock served as co-offensive coordinator his final season there; with the Badgers, he held the title of assistant head coach as well.

“I can’t describe it,” Hammock said about taking over at his alma mater. “It’s an unbelievable feeling to have the opportunity to come home to a place that I love, to the school that has meant so much to me. I can’t wait to get started with the players and have a chance to put a product on the field that the alumni and fans will be proud of.

With Hammock’s hiring, every head job at the FBS level has been filled.

Miami makes addition of Ohio State transfer Tate Martell official

Now it’s officially official.

Very early Wednesday morning, Martell took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to transfer to Miami.  Two days later, his new school confirmed through the same social-media service the Ohio State transfer quarterback’s arrival.

The move comes a week and a day after reports first surfaced that Martell’s name was in the NCAA transfer database.

Martell has retained a lawyer and will be seeking a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility.  That attorney, Travis Leach out of Arizona, confirmed to the Toledo Blade earlier this week that the coaching change at OSU will be a part of his “throw it against the wall and see what sticks” strategy.

“That definitely is part of it,” Leach told the Blade when asked about the turnover at Martell’s former school. “You try to throw as much against the wall as you can. I think the fact that there were some circumstances that happened, some personality clashes at the school — we want to be fair to everyone involved. That’s the approach we’re going to go down.”

If the redshirt freshman Martell wins the appeal for a waiver, he would eligible to play in 2019 and would compete with N’Kosi Perry, the returning favorite, and Jarren Williams, among others, for the starting job.  If he loses the appeal, he would have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020 that he can use.

Martell was a four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Martell threw for 269 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-28 passing this past season while also running for another 128 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.