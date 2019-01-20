Former South Carolina DE announces transfer to TCU

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TCU loses its top two sack artists from 2018 to 2019, but some help just arrived.

Shameik Blackshear (above, top) announced on Saturday he will spend his final year of college football in Fort Worth.

Thank you to @TCUCoachP for giving me the opportunity to play my last year of eligibility at TCU #CarterBoys19 pic.twitter.com/Z6yf1q5hcb — Shameik Blackshear (@SBlackshear91) January 19, 2019

The Bluffton, S.C., native played his first three seasons at South Carolina, where collected 34 tackles and one sack. He appeared in all 13 of the Gamecocks’ games in 2018, including two starts.

He’ll have a chance to compete for an immediate starting role following the graduations of Ben Banogu and LJ Collier plus the departure of Michael Collier. Banogu and Collier combined for 14.5 sacks in 2018, more than 40 percent of the Frogs’ 35 total sacks.

Blackshear is the second Power 5 graduate transfer to pick TCU this week. The Frogs also secured the services of former Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton.