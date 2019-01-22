Florida announces hiring of Torrian Gray as new CBs coach

That didn’t take long. At all.
Saturday, Florida lost one of its assistant coaches to its World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party rival Georgia. Two days later, the Gators announced that they have hired Torrian Gray as Charlton Warren‘s replacement.
As was the case with Warren, Gray will handle UF’s cornerbacks. The move will come as a homecoming of sorts as Gray, who played his college football at Virginia Tech, spent the 2016 season as UF’s defensive backs coach.
Thus far, that’s been Gray’s only exposure to coaching in the SEC.
“Obviously, Torrian brings a high level of familiarity with our program and the Southeastern Conference,” head coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “His track record of preparing players for the NFL and his success coaching at that level speaks for itself. Meanwhile, with his strong recruiting ties to the state of Florida and the fact that he played for Coach Grantham in college will make this transition seamless.”
The past two seasons, Gray has served as the defensive backs coach for the NFL’s Washington Redskins. Prior to his one-year stint in Gainesville, Gray was the defensive backs coach at his alma mater from 2006-15.
Exactly six weeks after he was hired to replace Bill Snyder, Chris Klieman has finalized his first coaching staff at Kansas State (again).
Late Monday morning, K-State announced that Klieman has hired Scottie Hazelton as his first defensive coordinator. Additionally, Hazelton will serve as the Wildcats’ linebackers coach.
Hazelton and Klieman spent one season together in 2011 on the North Dakota State staff, the former as coordinator and the latter as defensive backs coach. Klieman took over as coordinator when Hazelton left for a Power Five job.
“I have known Scottie for a long time and couldn’t be more excited for him to be a part of our staff,” Klieman said in a statement. “He is one of the top defensive coordinators in the college game right now and has quickly asserted himself as a rising name in our profession. His experience at all levels of the game, including at Power Five schools and the NFL, and also his familiarity with our schemes makes him a great fit for our program.”
Hazelton spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Wyoming, his second stint as a coordinator at the FBS level (Nevada, 2013). He also served as linebackers coach at USC in 2012, marking his first job at an FBS school.
From 2014-16, Hazelton was the assistant linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hazelton actually replaces Ted Monachino, who was initially hired as Klieman’s first defensive coordinator before leaving earlier this month for a job in the NFL.
Once again, Will Muschamp‘s South Carolina coaching staff is whole.
Tuesday morning, USC announced that Muschamp has hired John Scott Jr. as the Gamecocks’ defensive line coach. Scott Jr. replaces Lance Thompson, the longest-tenured of Muschamp’s assistants who “parted ways” with the football program earlier this offseason.
“I was very impressed with John during a lengthy interview that I conducted with him,” the head coach said in a statement. “He is very detailed-oriented and what I would call a ‘grinder’. He also has an NFL background and has experience coaching elite players, something that was very important to me. He’s a good fit for our staff.”
Scott was on the Arkansas coaching staff the past two seasons, the first under Bret Bielema and the second under Chad Morris. He’s also spent time on staffs at Georgia Southern and Texas Tech among others.
In 2015-16, Scott was of the New York Jets football staff.
Scott is the second new addition to Muschamp’s staff this offseason. Earlier this month, Thomas Brown was hired as running backs coach after Pat Washington‘s contract wasn’t renewed.
(Pardon me while I do a bit of extended weekend housecleaning.)
In late December, it was confirmed that Indiana offensive coordinator Mike DeBord would be retiring from the coaching profession. Three weeks later, the Hoosiers confirmed that Kalen DeBoer has been brought onboard as DeBord’s replacement.
DeBoer has spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at Fresno State.
“Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner,” Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He has had great success as a head coach and coordinator at every stop and every level throughout his career. Kalen is an exceptional leader of young men and an experienced play-caller who has taken the offenses he has inherited to new heights. Thanks to the incredible support of Fred Glass and our administration we welcome him, Nicole and their daughters, Alexis and Avery, to the IU family.”
Prior to his two-year stint at Fresno State, DeBoer spent three seasons (2014-16) at Eastern Michigan as the MAC school’s coordinator. He also served as quarterbacks coach at that stop.
“I am honored for the opportunity to join Coach Allen and his staff,” DeBoer said. “They are great coaches and master teachers who are passionate about making Indiana football special. I can’t wait to get to campus, meet the team and help take this program to the next level.”
As the old adage goes, the best-laid plans of mice and men’s Twitter accounts often go awry.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Florida State’s official recruiting account on Twitter posted an inspirational quote from the slain Civil Rights leader. It would’ve been fine for all involved if the account would’ve stopped there; unfortunately for all involved, they didn’t stop there.
Instead, a photoshopped image of Dr. King wearing a football glove and apparently performing the Tomahawk Chop was included as part of the tweet.
Not surprisingly, the Twitter account caught significant heat and flack for the image on social media. Just as unsurprisingly, the tweet was deleted less than an hour after it was posted and an apology subsequently issued.