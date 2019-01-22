Florida announces hiring of Torrian Gray as new CBs coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That didn’t take long. At all.

Saturday, Florida lost one of its assistant coaches to its World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party rival Georgia. Two days later, the Gators announced that they have hired Torrian Gray as Charlton Warren‘s replacement.

As was the case with Warren, Gray will handle UF’s cornerbacks. The move will come as a homecoming of sorts as Gray, who played his college football at Virginia Tech, spent the 2016 season as UF’s defensive backs coach.

Thus far, that’s been Gray’s only exposure to coaching in the SEC.

“Obviously, Torrian brings a high level of familiarity with our program and the Southeastern Conference,” head coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “His track record of preparing players for the NFL and his success coaching at that level speaks for itself. Meanwhile, with his strong recruiting ties to the state of Florida and the fact that he played for Coach Grantham in college will make this transition seamless.”

The past two seasons, Gray has served as the defensive backs coach for the NFL’s Washington Redskins. Prior to his one-year stint in Gainesville, Gray was the defensive backs coach at his alma mater from 2006-15.