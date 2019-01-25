Report: Five-star 2019 USC signee Bru McCoy signs with Texas

The crown jewel of USC’s 2019 recruiting class is all but officially gone.

Citing unnamed sources, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Bru McCoy has signed a financial aid agreement with Texas and will, instead of for the Trojans, play his college football for the Longhorns. Per Thamel, “McCoy has been admitted into school at Texas and is preparing to begin classes in Austin next week.”

The report comes on the same day it was confirmed that McCoy had been granted a release by USC from his National Letter of Intent, which he signed in December. McCoy had been mulling a transfer from USC for weeks, with UT considered a likely option.

McCoy had already enrolled in USC and had taken classes the past two weeks prior to his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Because of that, McCoy will need to seek a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility this season; because of the timing of the Kliff Kingsbury departure for the NFL, it’s expected the wide receiver will gain that waiver.

McCoy is the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.