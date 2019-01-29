Louisville lands Florida grad transfer T.J McCoy

In June of 2015, T.J. McCoy transferred from North Carolina State to Florida to be closer to his ailing father. Nearly four years later, he’s heading back to the ACC once again.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, McCoy announced that he has decided to transfer from Florida to finish out his playing career elsewhere. As it turns out, that elsewhere is Louisville, with the offensive lineman confirming that, “after meeting with [first-year head coach Scott] Satterfield and [offensive coordinator Dwayne] Ledford and witnessing their passion and commitment to building players and the program,” he has decided to move on to the Cardinals.

Coming to the ACC school as a graduate transfer, McCoy will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will be the redshirt junior’s final year of eligibility.

McCoy was a three-star member of NC State’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 21 center in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, McCoy played in nine games in 2016, starting the final four games of that season at center; he then started nine games at the same position in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury.

With new head coach Dan Mullen in charge, McCoy lost his starting job and played in just four games this past season.