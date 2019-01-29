Miami releases three-star signee from National Letter of Intent, paving way for move to Syracuse

After losing an assistant coach to a job in the NFL, Mississippi State has announced the addition of former Oregon wide receivers coach Michael Johnson to the coaching staff. Johnson takes over the same role as wide receivers coach with the Bulldogs after two seasons in the same role with the Oregon Ducks.

“Michael will be an incredible asset to our coaching staff,” Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead said in a released statement. “He’s coached some of the best players in the NFL and has offensive coordinator experience at both the college and professional levels. His wide receiver group broke records last year at Oregon. He understands technique and getting the most out of his players. He also is an outstanding recruiter and knows what it takes to build and maintain relationships at this level. He is going to make an immediate impact on our program.”

Johnson has spent his entire coaching career in either the NFL or the Pac-12 with the exception of three seasons as the head coach of The King’s Academy in California, where he coached his son. His son, Michael Johnson Jr., signed with Penn State last December. It is worth a reminder that Moorhead was an offensive coordinator at Penn State prior to taking the Mississippi State head coaching job prior to last season, and Mississippi State was among the schools to extend an offer for a scholarship.

Johnson’s previous coaching stops have included stints with Oregon, UCLA, and Oregon State at the college level and with the San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

Johnson replaces Luke Getsy, who returned to the Green Bay Packers after originally leaving the Packers for a role at Mississippi State under Moorhead.

Follow @KevinOnCFB