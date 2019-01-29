Miami releases three-star signee from National Letter of Intent, paving way for move to Syracuse

Over the last couple of weeks, Miami has been on the receiving end of some personnel help. Monday, the personnel tables were turned a bit (again).
The U has confirmed that it has granted Jason Muñoz a release from his National Letter of Intent. The 2019 prospect had just signed with the Hurricanes last month, but the coaching change — Mark Richt retiring, replaced by defensive coordinator Manny Diaz — led the university to release the defensive lineman from the commitment.
Not long after, Muñoz took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to Syracuse and will (presumably) play his college football for the Orange.
Because Muñoz didn’t attend classes at Miami, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Orange in 2019.
Muñoz was a three-star recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. That same recruiting website had him as the No. 58 strongside defensive end in the country.
In filling a hole on his LSU coaching staff, Ed Orgeron didn’t have to leave the state of Louisiana to do so.
Monday, following up on reports that surfaced over the weekend, LSU announced that Joe Brady has been hired as the Tigers’ passing-game coordinator. Additionally, Brady will help wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph with that position group.
Brady will replace Jerry Sullivan, who announced earlier this offseason that he was retiring from the coaching profession.
The past two seasons, Brady has served as a staffer for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
“Joe is energetic and innovative,” Orgeron said in a statement. “He spent the past two seasons working with Sean Payton at the New Orleans Saints and he brings to our staff extensive knowledge of the RPO game. He’s an outstanding coach that will be a tremendous asset to our football team.”
Prior to his time with the Saints, Brady was a graduate assistant at Penn State. He began his coaching career at his alma mater William & Mary, where he spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons as linebackers coach.
After losing an assistant coach to a job in the NFL, Mississippi State has announced the addition of former Oregon wide receivers coach Michael Johnson to the coaching staff. Johnson takes over the same role as wide receivers coach with the Bulldogs after two seasons in the same role with the Oregon Ducks.
“Michael will be an incredible asset to our coaching staff,” Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead said in a released statement. “He’s coached some of the best players in the NFL and has offensive coordinator experience at both the college and professional levels. His wide receiver group broke records last year at Oregon. He understands technique and getting the most out of his players. He also is an outstanding recruiter and knows what it takes to build and maintain relationships at this level. He is going to make an immediate impact on our program.”
Johnson has spent his entire coaching career in either the NFL or the Pac-12 with the exception of three seasons as the head coach of The King’s Academy in California, where he coached his son. His son, Michael Johnson Jr., signed with Penn State last December. It is worth a reminder that Moorhead was an offensive coordinator at Penn State prior to taking the Mississippi State head coaching job prior to last season, and Mississippi State was among the schools to extend an offer for a scholarship.
Johnson’s previous coaching stops have included stints with Oregon, UCLA, and Oregon State at the college level and with the San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.
Johnson replaces Luke Getsy, who returned to the Green Bay Packers after originally leaving the Packers for a role at Mississippi State under Moorhead.
Kansas head coach Les Miles has put a couple more pieces of his staff together with the addition to two new analysts and a director of video operations. Joining the Jayhawk football staff are Jay Niemann as a defensive analyst, Christopher Woods as an analyst, and Alex Knisely as Director of Video Operations.
Niemann spent the past three seasons as a defensive coordinator for Rutgers, and he brings plenty of coaching experience with him to Kansas. Prior to his stint at Rutgers in the Big Ten, Niemann coached the defense at Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, and Drake. He certainly has some familiarity with the landscape of the Big 12, as he played football for Iowa State from 1979-1982.
Woods previously was the defensive coordinator at Columbia, a position he held since 2011. He has also made coaching stops at Bryant University, Harvard, Stonehill College and Mansfield, where he won PSAC Coach of the Year and was named the AFCA Region II coach of the year in 2003, before the university shut the football program down in 2006.
Analysts do not hold any coaching roles on the staff that have any direct coaching of players. Instead, they break down film and help prepare game plans and offer their insight in any way they can.
Kniseley comes to Kansas from Northwestern, where he spent the previous two seasons as an assistant director of video operations.
NC State defensive end Davontae McCrae is leaving the Wolfpack. Shortly after word broke his name had been entered in the NCAA transfer portal, McCrae confirmed his decision to transfer as he begins the recruiting process.
“With personal aspirations to obtain a college degree and also furthering my football career to the next level, I will be transferring from North Carolina State University and I am now open to any and all recruitment,” McCrae said in a statement on his Twitter account Monday afternoon. “I am thankful for this university and the lessons I’ve learned while in attendance here. As of today, January 28, 2019, I am taking the first step in finding a new program to succeed at academically and athletically.”
McCrae was a three-star recruit in NC State’s Class of 2018. He redshirted the 2018 season, which gives him four years of eligibility. However, he will have to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer player if he lands at another FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules. He would then have three years of eligibility beginning in the 2020 season unless he applies for a waiver and is granted an exemption by the NCAA.
Where McCrae goes next remains to be seen for the Miami native.