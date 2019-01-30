Report: Mike Stoops expected to take off-field job at Alabama

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Nick Saban‘s Home for Wayward and/or Unemployed Head Coaches is set to add yet another resident.

Citing a person with knowledge of the move, George Schroeder of USA Today is reporting that Saban will hire Mike Stoops to an off-field role as part of his extended Alabama football staff. While a specific role wasn’t defined, it’s expected that Stoops will serve as a defensive analyst or consultant.

In early October, Stoops was ousted as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma in the midst of the third year of his second stint in Norman. From 1999-2003, he was the co-coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Sooners.

In between his stints at OU, Stoops, whose family has a long history with Saban, was the head coach at Arizona from 2004-11.

If the move comes to fruition, Stoops would join a growing number of former head coaches who Saban has brought to Tuscaloosa, from Lane Kiffin to Mike Locksley to Steve Sarkisian to Butch Jones. Locksley (HERE), Sarkisian (HERE) and Jones (HERE) all joined the Crimson Tide as analysts, with the first two promoted to offensive coordinator with the program (Sarkisian is set for his second stint in that role); Locksley and Kiffin ultimately moved on to head jobs at other programs, the former to Maryland this year and the latter to Florida Atlantic a couple of years ago.

Jones had the opportunity to join Locksley for an on-field role with the Terrapins, but has reportedly decided to remain with the Tide.