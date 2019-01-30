Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker adds name to transfer portal

Virginia Tech has had a handful of departures from the football program this offseason, so much so that head coach Justin Fuente had to release a statement to ensure all is fine in Blacksburg. While the news of a second quarterback transferring from the program may seem jarring at first glance, the news that Hendon Hooker is now leaving the Hokies is anything but unexpected.

Hooker announced his decision to transfer with a statement shared on his Twitter profile Wednesday afternoon. Hooker said he has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows him to weigh his potential transfer options but does not mean a return to Virginia Tech is necessarily out of the question. However, Hooker’s statement makes it seem as though he will be moving on to a new program this fall.

“After praying and talking it over with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Hooker said after first thanking Fuente and the Virginia Tech football staff. “Thank you Hokie Nation for all of the support and love you’ve shown me throughout the years!”

Hooker appeared in six games for Virginia Tech in 2018, in which he did not attempt a pass but did have four rushing attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown. A member of the Class of 2017 and a three-star recruit, Hooker was unlikely to unseat Ryan Willis as the presumptive starting quarterback for Virginia Tech in the fall. Class of 2018 four-star Quincy Patterson also was likely to be slotted ahead of Hooker on the depth chart after appearing in just three games last season (thus preserving a redshirt year of eligibility).

Where Hooker goes next remains to be seen. He joins Josh Jackson as the second quarterback to leave Virginia Tech this offseason amid a handful of other transfers.

