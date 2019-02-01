Three Arizona State Sun Devils transfer from Herm Edwards’ program

The start of the first weekend of February has seen Arizona State take a trio of personnel hits to its roster, two on the defensive side of the ball and one on the offensive.

On Twitter Friday, wide receiver Terrell Chatman announced that he has decided to transfer out of Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils football program. Via the same social media service the same day, defensive end Jalen Bates (pictured) revealed the same decision.

Neither of the players gave specific reasons for their respective transfers, although a better opportunity for more playing time would likely be a good place to start, at least for Chatman.

In addition to those two social media announcements, 247Sports.com is also reporting that defensive end Darius Slade is moving on as well.

All three of the transfers will be leaving as graduates of ASU, which will allow them to play immediately at another FBS school this coming season. Slade has already been granted a sixth year of eligibility, which will allow him to play in 2019.

Bates started 10 of the 18 games in which he played, with all of those starts coming this past season. Slade, who originally began his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring and landing at ASU prior to the start of the 2017 season, played in 10 games in 2018 after sitting out the previous year to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

Chatman caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown in 12 career games with the Sun Devils. Two of the receptions, 20 of the yards and the lone score came during the 2018 season.