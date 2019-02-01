Three Arizona State Sun Devils transfer from Herm Edwards’ program

The start of the first weekend of February has seen Arizona State take a trio of personnel hits to its roster, two on the defensive side of the ball and one on the offensive.
On Twitter Friday, wide receiver Terrell Chatman announced that he has decided to transfer out of Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils football program. Via the same social media service the same day, defensive end Jalen Bates (pictured) revealed the same decision.
Neither of the players gave specific reasons for their respective transfers, although a better opportunity for more playing time would likely be a good place to start, at least for Chatman.
In addition to those two social media announcements, 247Sports.com is also reporting that defensive end Darius Slade is moving on as well.
All three of the transfers will be leaving as graduates of ASU, which will allow them to play immediately at another FBS school this coming season. Slade has already been granted a sixth year of eligibility, which will allow him to play in 2019.
Bates started 10 of the 18 games in which he played, with all of those starts coming this past season. Slade, who originally began his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring and landing at ASU prior to the start of the 2017 season, played in 10 games in 2018 after sitting out the previous year to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
Chatman caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown in 12 career games with the Sun Devils. Two of the receptions, 20 of the yards and the lone score came during the 2018 season.
Thanks to a release from the conference on Friday morning, we learned that the SEC distributed a record of $627.1 million in revenue last fiscal year to its 14 schools. For the non-math wizards out there, that works out to an average of $43.1 million per school.
While that hefty figure certainly means that every program is rolling in the dough, there is one exception worth pointing out that sees a figure far less than what their fellow SEC peers got. As noted by USA Today, Ole Miss’ postseason ban as a result of NCAA sanctions has cost the school quite a bit in 2017-18 to the tune of forfeiting nearly $7.1 million.
That drop is also some $10 million less than what a few SEC programs made in the same time frame and largely the result of 13 other schools getting a slice of the Rebels’ cut and a good chunk being held back from the school as part of their infractions penalty.
The SEC’s per-school revenue distributions for fiscal 2018 were impacted by Mississippi’s postseason ban. According SEC spokesman Herb Vincent and the conference’s rules, that meant 50% of the postseason football revenue that would have been designated for Mississippi was distributed to the other 13 schools. The other 50% was placed in escrow and can be distributed to Mississippi if it does not have a major rules violation over a five-year period.
At least Ole Miss can get some of that change back and can be comforted by the fact that the $35.8 million figure is still more than what schools from other Power Five conferences like the Pac-12 and ACC have coming their way. Still, those NCAA sanctions were certainly a hit to the Rebels on the field and in their checkbook.
Rod Carey is reaching into the Power Five ranks to bring back a familiar face to complete his first coaching staff at Temple.
Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward was announced on Friday as the latest member of the Owls program to seemingly round out all 10 assistant positions for 2019.
“Thad is a tremendous person, a great family man, and an outstanding football coach,” said Carey in a release. “I’m excited that he and his family will be joining us at Temple.”
Ward has spent the past three seasons with the Illini and notably helped the team finish second in the Big Ten in rushing at 243 yards per game. A former UCF receiver back in his college days, Ward is also no stranger to Carey’s way of coaching either having spent three years together at Northern Illinois as an assistant.
While Ward handled receivers for Carey with the Huskies, it’s not exactly clear that he’ll take that same spot with NIU’s recent receivers coach Steve Crutchley also making the move to Temple. Either way, Ward is expected to be one of the Owls’ top recruiters and play a big role in bringing in players.
While the addition will all but round out Carey’s coaching staff at his new school, Ward’s former program is now left with three big openings for Lovie Smith to fill in Champaign. The most notable of those spots is defensive coordinator but it goes without saying that there’s some crucial hires to be made at Illinois as Smith enters a big season ahead for his future with the program.
The coaching churn at the assistant level in college football continues. The latest to suddenly find an opening on their staff? Vanderbilt.
Commodores head coach Derek Mason will need to find a new special teams coordinator as a result of losing Shawn Mennenga, who handled that unit this past season for the team and was named to the same position with the Green Bay Packers this week. The move allows the NFL franchise and new head coach Matt LaFleur to replace a familiar name from the college ranks in Ron Zook, who was in charge of special teams the past four seasons with the Pack.
Mennenga elevated Vandy’s punt return unit from 7.58 yards a return up to 11 in his lone year in Nashville and has a big challenge ahead in Green Bay given how lackluster the team’s punt and kick return games were. He does know the league well enough after spending seven years with the Cleveland Browns as a special teams assistant.
The departure by Mennenga leaves two rather critical openings on Mason’s staff at the moment after offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig left to take the same position at Utah in early January. It’s possible that Vandy could find another special teams coordinator as a result or use the opening to hire another position coach to help the Commodores on either side of the ball as they enter a critical 2019 campaign.
The Transfer Portal has successfully served up another.
Former Arizona cornerback Antonio Parks reportedly entered his name into the NCAA database a few weeks ago and has apparently found his next team after announcing on Twitter that he would be making the move to UTSA this offseason.
Parks, a New Orleans native and three-star recruit out of high school, never could quite crack the starting lineup with the Wildcats but has seen action in just about every game the past two years on special teams and as a backup corner. He recorded nine tackles and a pass breakup during his time in Tucson after being recruited by former head coach Rich Rodriguez’ staff.
The cornerback is expected to be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer and have two years left to play for the Roadrunners.