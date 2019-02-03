Former Nebraska OC Danny Langsdorf reportedly hired as new Fresno State coordinator

A familiar name to many fans out West is headed to Fresno State as offensive coordinator.

According to a report from FootballScoop on Super Bowl Sunday, Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford is set to hire former Nebraska and Oregon State offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf in the same role down in Fresno.

The veteran coach and Oregon native spent this past season not far from home with the Ducks as an offensive analyst. He has quite the varied coaching resume, with stops in the CFL (like Tedford) and the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and, most notably, the New York Giants in 2014. Langsdorf has long been connected with Mike Riley, serving under him as OC with the Beavers and then later following him to take the same position with the Cornhuskers before the staff was fired in 2017.

The hire fills the vacancy in Fresno left behind by Kalen DeBoer, the Bulldogs coordinator of the past two years who left to run the offense at Indiana in late January.

Langsdorf will have a big task ahead with the defending Mountain West champions as the team will be looking to replace stars like quarterback Marcus McMaryion and wideout KeeSean Johnson among others.