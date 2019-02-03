Kirk Ferentz going to court after failing to resolve issue with Iowa neighbors

The dean of college football coaches has seen plenty in his two decades at Iowa but Kirk Ferentz will soon find himself in the middle of a new situation next week in Iowa City.

More specifically, the Hawkeyes head coach will be going to court over some maintenance issues with his neighbors.

Per The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Ferentz and his wife will be spending the week after national signing day in early February at a local courthouse as part of a civil suit that is centered largely around a road near their home.

‘The Saddle Club Road Homeowners’ Association sued Kirk and Mary Ferentz on March 2, 2016, alleging the couple broke a 2001 contract and are responsible for their share of road repairs, or $9,600. The neighbors also assert the couple’s landscaping violated a neighborhood easement.’

Head coaches have neighbors too and it seems Kirk’s are none too fond about the longtime Iowa leader after this whole situation, which includes everybody involved being “unable to resolve their differences.” The story says that the total amount for everybody to pony up was just $36,000 to repair and resurface a common road, which seems like chump change for Ferentz given his salary is over $5 million per season.

Instead we’ll have to see just what kind of plan Ferentz will put together next week to try to win something that will be much tougher to deal with than Iowa’s 2019 opener against Miami (Ohio).