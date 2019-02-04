Three New Hampshire football players arrested on felony riot charges

File this one under expected news headlines. After being dismissed by the Florida State football program over the weekend, quarterback Deondre Francois has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Former FSU QB Deondre Francois has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) February 4, 2019

Francois was dismissed by Florida State on Saturday, a day after video of an alleged act of domestic violence by Francois was shared by his girlfriend on Instagram. No longer able to rely on playing at Florida State, Francois will hope to be able to find a program ready to open the doors for him within their program amid this controversial exit from the Seminoles. Of course, Francois has more red flags with his off-field issues beyond this latest question mark.

By having his name in the transfer portal, Francois can now explore all of his potential transfer options before committing to a new destination. He could also choose to pull his name from the transfer portal and remain at Florida State, where he remains enrolled.

Francois played in 11 games for Florida State last season, passing for 2,731 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has already played three seasons of college football and has two years to play one more season before his NCAA eligibility runs out. Francois would have to sit out the 2019 season if he does transfer to another FBS program. He would be eligible this fall if he transfers to a lower-division program.

Follow @KevinOnCFB