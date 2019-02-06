James Franklin says Tommy Stevens to open spring as QB 1 at Penn State, but competition is on

With Trace McSorley moving on from the Nittany Lions after starting the past three seasons, Penn State head coach James Franklin isn’t quite ready to anoint the next starting quarterback. He did, however, say Tommy Stevens will begin the spring at the top of the depth chart.
“Obviously we’re not in a situation to name a starter really at any position,” Franklin said on Wednesday when addressing the media on signing day, according to Lions 247. “But, yeah, when we start out, you know, you’ve got to put them in order. So Tommy will be No. 1 and [Sean Clifford] will be No. 2 and [Will Levis] will be No. 3 and so forth down the line.”
We probably shouldn’t read too much into this statement, as Franklin is committed to competition at a number of positions beginning this spring. A final decision may not even be made at the end of the spring if the level of play between Stevens and Clifford (and Levis) is fairly even. But somebody has to take the first reps in the spring, and that will fall on Stevens.
This hardly a shocking development in Happy Valley. Stevens had been the primary backup to McSorley each of the past two seasons and he had been projected to be the most likely successor at the position once McSorley graduated. Stevens underwent offseason surgery that left him unavailable for Penn State’s bowl game. As Franklin suggested in December, the timing of the surgery for Stevens was discussed, and it is expected Stevens will be available to participate in spring practices.
Stevens appeared in seven games for Penn State last season, in which he completed eight of 11 pass attempts for 110 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Stevens also carried the football 28 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns and he caught two passes for a total of two yards as he was sparingly used in other positions on the field with McSorley.
Clifford may have the best shot to push Stevens for playing time. The former four-star recruit appeared in four games last season for the Nittany Lions, sometimes entering a game before Stevens was given a chance to play. By appearing in just four games, Clifford can preserve his redshirt year and still has four years of eligibility to use. Clifford could likely be the successor to Stevens if he doesn’t impress enough in the spring to make a case for the starting job right now.
Few positions in football are as important as the quarterback position. Because of that, going two full recruiting cycles without signing a quarterback to a scholarship will tend to raise some questions. Florida State missed out on one target at quarterback on Wednesday, but head coach Willie Taggart isn’t pressing any panic buttons just yet. He’s also not about to open up about what’s next for the Seminoles at the quarterback position.
“We have a plan, I think a pretty good plan,” Taggart said when addressing the media on Wednesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
What is that plan, exactly? We’ll have to keep guessing because Taggart isn’t saying.
“I don’t necessarily want to discuss it right now,” Taggart said, perhaps frustrating some wanting to hear the head coach of Florida State wanting to provide some comfort about the position moving forward.
Florida State likely had their plan at quarterback initially foiled when four-star dual-threat quarterback Lance Legendre announced his commitment to Maryland. Florida State had long been expected to be in the lead for his commitment, so losing a talented dual-threat option to Maryland was a tough blow on signing day. This was just days after Florida State dismissed Deondre Francois from the program and there was not a backup option lined up at quarterback in the Class of 2019 for signing day.
Taggart did say he didn’t want to discuss the plan now, and that could be because he cannot get into too many specifics. That could be because he cannot comment on players who are not signed by the school, so JUCO and transfer options are unable to be discussed publicly. So are other potential recruits still out there to be signed.
For the upcoming season, Florida State still has James Blackman to rely on running the offense. Depth is the primary concern right now, especially if Blackman happens to struggle or gets hurt. Florida State has some serious concern about the position in the immediate future, and two straight recruiting classes means Florida State has to go big on the recruiting trail for a quarterback in the Class of 2020. As of this moment, Florida State currently has a verbal commitment from three-star pro-style quarterback Jeff Sims of Jacksonville in the Class of 2020. Expect Taggart and his staff to continue to search for a quarterback for the next recruiting cycle.
The next time ESPN decides to send College GameDay to Clemson’s campus, it will be a family affair. Clemson has officially added wide receiver Tye Herbstreit and defensive back Jake Herbstreit to the Class of 2019. And if that last name sounds familiar, there is a reason for that, as both are the sons of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.
Both Hebrstreit brothers are walking on at Clemson, which was not a surprise. Last fall, Kirk Herbstreit shared the news that his two sons would be walking on for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Now, of course, the Herbstreit brothers will be joining a program that is coming off a national championship victory over Alabama, which of course was called from the booth by Kirk Herbstreit.
The proud father shared his congrats with his followers on Twitter.
And don’t look now, but there could very well be another Herbstreit on his way to the college football world. Herbstreit’s son Zak Herbstreit is heading into his junior year of high school football in Nashville. We’ll see if Zak manages to follow his brothers to Clemson when that time comes in the Class of 2021. For now, we’ll simply await the first GameDay or ESPN visit for Herbstreit to Clemson to see his two boys in action.
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt knew he needed to bulk things up on the offensive line if the Vols were going to begin making up any ground in the SEC. After signing one five-star offensive tackle in the early signing period in December, Tennessee added one more five-star player for the offensive line on Wednesday.
Darnell Wright, a five-star offensive tackle in the 247 Sports composite ranking out of West Virginia, followed up a recent official visit to Tennessee by declaring his commitment to the Vols on National Signing Day. Wright, who checks in at 6′-6″ and 320 pounds, chose the Volunteers over the in-state West Virginia Mountaineers as his recruiting process crosse the finish line on Wednesday.
Wright will saddle up next to Wanya Morris, another five-star tackle who enrolled at Tennessee in January after committing to the program in the early signing period. Tennessee’s efforts to improve the offensive line didn’t stop there, of course. The Class of 2019 for Tennessee also includes four-star guard Jackson Lampley from Nashville and extra bodies with Chris Akporoghene from IMG Academy in Florida, and Melvin McBride of Memphis.
The Vols needed to improve their offensive line in a big way. Tennessee was ranked 14th in the 14-team SEC last season in rushing offense, averaging just 3.7 yards per rushing attempt. Although the Vols fared better in limiting sacks compared to the rest of the conference, Tennessee still allowed 23 sacks last season, an average fo 1.92 sacks allowed per game. While that was sixth-best in the SEC, SEC East opponents Missouri, Florida, Georgia and Vanderbilt all had better numbers protecting their quarterbacks.
At one point, it was thought that Tyler Bell‘s playing career would be cut short due to injury. While that may ultimately be the case, the running back is going to give it another go.
After tearing his ACL twice in less than two years, Wake Forest medically disqualified Bell prior to the start of the 2018 season as the back moved into a role as a student assistant coach with the Demon Deacons. With that season over and the next a few months down the road, Bell took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that he will continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere as a graduate transfer.
In 2015, Bell’s 451 yards led the team in rushing. In doing that, he became the first true freshman to lead the Demon Deacons in rushing in more than three decades (Michael Ramseur, 1982). The next two seasons, however, he totaled 97 yards on 20 carries.