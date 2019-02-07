Getty Images

After one-year hiatus, Alabama regains recruiting crown as rankings remain largely unchanged from Early Signing Period

By John TaylorFeb 7, 2019, 9:43 AM EST
Welcome to the continuation of the new recruiting norm.

In years past, the first Wednesday in February served as bizarro, ofttimes frightening Christmas for fanatical recruitniks and college football fans all across the country. With the implementation of the December Early Signing in 2017, however, National Signing Day has very quickly morphed into, relatively speaking, an afterthought compared to what it once was.

Case in point: school rankings.

Following the second Early Signing Period this past December, the Top Four schools in the 247Sports.com composite rankings were, in order, Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M; after signing day, the top four remained unchanged.

With just six four-star prospects (out of more than 340) left unsigned, the end of National Signing Day 2019 means the beginning, potentially, of another recruiting championship streak for ‘Bama. From 2011-17, the Crimson Tide pulled in the top-ranked class each year; in 2018, they tumbled all the way down to No. 5, Nick Saban‘s worst class ratings-wise since a fourth-ranked group in 2010.

Elsewhere in the Top Ten, No. 5 LSU and No. 6 Oklahoma flipped spots from a month and a half ago, while Oregon and Michigan held steady at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively. Florida made one of the most noteworthy jumps of the day, climbing from No. 11 to No. 9, pushing Clemson down one spot to No. 10.

Penn State, conversely, took one of the biggest drops of the day, tumbling from the Top 10 at No. 10 to No. 13, replaced by a pair of SEC schools — No. 11 Auburn (up from No. 12) and No. 12 Tennessee (up from No. 15). Ohio State (from No. 13 to No. 14) and Notre Dame (From No. 14 to No. 15) each fell one spot apiece. The status quo was in effect for Nos. 16-18 (Florida State, Washington, USC), with South Carolina at No. 19 and Nebraska at No. 20 rounding out the Top 20.

Stanford began Wednesday at No. 20 before ending it at No. 21; the Gamecocks had started the day in the same place the Cardinal finished it.

As for the best classes in each conference?

AAC — UCF (No. 56)
ACC — Clemson (No. 10)
Big 12 — Texas (No. 3)
Big Ten — Michigan (No. 8)
Conference USA — FAU (No. 66)
Independent — Notre Dame (No. 15)
MAC — Toledo (No. 71)
Mountain West — Boise State (No. 49)
Pac-12 — Oregon (No. 7)
SEC — Alabama (No. 1)
Sun Belt — Louisiana (No. 72)

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Louisville, at No. 73, was the lowest-ranked Power Five school.  No. 68 Oregon State (Pac-12), No. 67 Texas Tech (Big 12), No. 62 Illinois (Big Ten) and No. 57 Vanderbilt (SEC) had the lowest-ranked classes in their respective conferences.

Oklahoma State’s starting LT for first half of 2018 set to transfer

By John TaylorFeb 7, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
Another day, there’s seemingly yet another entry into the infamous portal.

While nothing has been confirmed by either the player or the football program, The Oklahoman is reporting that Arlington Hambright has decided to transfer out of the Oklahoma State football program.  No specific reason for the decision to depart the Cowboys was given.

Hambright began his collegiate career at Garden City Community College before transferring to OSU as part of the Cowboys’ 2017 recruiting class.

After sitting out that season and taking a redshirt, Hambright started the first five games of 2018 before going down with an ankle injury.  That issue sidelined the lineman for the next seven games, although he did return for the Liberty Bowl win over Missouri.

The upcoming season will serve as Hambright’s final year of eligibility.

Clemson’s projected starting DTs to be sidelined for the spring

By John TaylorFeb 7, 2019, 7:47 AM EST
With Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins off to the NFL, Clemson knew it would need to replace a pair of All-Americans along the interior of its defensive line.  The favorites to be their replacements, though, will be forced to delay staking an official claim to the spots.

Wednesday, Dabo Swinney revealed that Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams will be sidelined for the whole of spring practice after they each underwent surgery recently.  The former had a slight tear in a pectoral muscle that required surgery, while the latter had a screw surgically implanted in one of his legs to repair unspecified damage.

According to the head coach, Williams suffered his injury playing basketball last month.

Both players are expected to be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp.

“The good news is both those guys got a ton of experience this year and really learned a lot,” Swinney said according to TigerNet.com. “And obviously had a great model in front of them with those guys as to what we got to do. I think they will provide great leadership. So that is the good news. They will be alright.”

Pinckney, a rising redshirt junior, played in 15 games during the Tigers’ run to their second national championship in three years, totaling 4.5 tackles for loss as part of the team’s line rotation.  A rising redshirt sophomore, Williams was credited with three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 12 games.

BYU transfer Riley Burt moves on to Utah State

By John TaylorFeb 7, 2019, 6:06 AM EST
Riley Burt decided to transfer from BYU early last month, but, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the Beehive State to continue his collegiate playing career.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Burt announced that he will be transferring to Utah State.  As a graduate transfer, Burt will be eligible to play immediately for the Aggies in 2019.

The upcoming season will be the running back’s final year of eligibility.

Burt finished the BYU portion of his collegiate career with 513 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 96 carries.  This past season, Burt’s 332 yards were fourth on the Cougars.

In BYU’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl romp over Western Michigan late last year, Burt ran for a team- and career-high 110 yards on 13 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the 49-18 win over the MAC school.

Hospitalized four-star Texas signee Derrian Brown has ventilator taken out, ‘getting better every day’

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2019, 9:11 PM EST
There’s at least a sliver of good news on the medical front for one member of Texas’ most recent recruiting class.

In late January, it was confirmed by Derrian Brown‘s high school that the 2019 running back had been hospitalized following an unspecified medical situation.  One report, though, stated that Brown was fighting an unspecified illness that “could be serious.”

At Wednesday’s press conference held to discuss this year’s class of prospects, UT head coach Tom Herman took the time to somewhat address Brown’s status, confirming that the signee remains hospitalized but that he’s making progress.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, all we’re going to say right now at this time is that he is hospitalized for undisclosed reasons,” Herman said Wednesday afternoon according to 247Sports.com. “He still has a lot of tests to figure out exactly what his ailment is, and it would probably be premature to assume anything.

“The family does want everybody to know that he is getting better every day. He is moving all of his extremities and he is alert. They actually took the ventilator out just about an hour ago, so he’s breathing on his own, and, like I said, is getting better every day.”

At this point in time, it’s far too early to predict what Brown’s football future will be or when he can resume it, if at all.  Herman did state that Brown playing again “is certainly not off the table.”

A four-star 2019 prospect, Brown is rated as the No. 12 running back in the country and the No. 23 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Brown is the only running back signed thus far as part of a Longhorns class that’s currently ranked third nationally and tops in the Big 12.