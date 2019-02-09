Oklahoma State loses OL coach to Texas A&M, but a replacement has been found

It has been a busy couple of days for Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. After losing one offensive line coach to Texas A&M, Gundy has already announced a replacement has been named. A day after reports surfaced saying Texas A&M had hired away Josh Henson to fill their own vacancy at the offensive line coach position in College Station, Gundy has announced the hiring of Charlie Dickey, previously of Kansas State.

And this wasn’t the first time Gundy tried hiring Dickey. The head coach of the Cowboys said he was unable to hire Dickey before because the offensive line coach was dedicated to his boss at Kansas State, Bill Snyder.

I'm excited to add Charlie Dickey to our FB FAMILY as offensive line coach. I've tried to hire Coach Dickey before but was unsuccessful because of his loyalty to Coach Snyder at Kansas State. Coach Dickey will be here on Monday meeting with our offensive lineman. #GoPokes — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) February 9, 2019

Making sure to point out the loyalty Dickey had to his former boss is certainly not just a throwaway line. It can be used to suggest Dickey will be as committed as they come to the Oklahoma State program, which is a nice sales pitch on the recruiting trail.

Like Gundy did at Oklahoma State, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher wasted little time in filling a vacancy at the offensive line coach position on his staff this week. The Aggies lost Jim Turner to a job in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. By Friday, reports of A&M hiring Henson were already filed. And now, the next domino in the assistant coaching carousel fell in Stillwater.

