Mark Stoops doesn’t rule out hiring brother Mike as defensive coordinator

Out of a job after being fired from his older brother’s (former) staff, Mike Stoops could be in line to join his younger brother’s staff.
After Kentucky’s defensive coordinator Matt House left to join the Kansas City Chiefs, Mark Stoops met with Kentucky Sports Radio and did not rule out bringing Mike on board as his replacement.
“If you go back to the last time I had a coordinating job open with D.J. (Eliot) leaving, I looked at hiring from outside the program and looked at promoting within. I ultimately decided to give Matt (House) the job and it worked out pretty well,” Mark Stoops said. “Now I have to look at it the same way.”
Mike Stoops was Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator from 1999-03 and again from 2012 through the midpoint of the 2018 season, when he was fired after a 48-45 loss to Texas.
He has since agreed to an analyst job at Alabama, but would presumably leave the Nick Saban Finishing School for Once and Future Coaches to join Mark’s staff.
While Mike and Bob Stoops rose the ranks together at Iowa, Kansas State and Oklahoma, Mark has climbed the ladder largely on his own. Mike and Mark worked together at Iowa in 1990-91, but those two seasons remain the only time the Kentucky head coach has worked with a family member.
But that could change in the near future.
After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, D.J. Crossen didn’t see the field again for Virginia Tech. Now, we know the reason for that turn of events. Somewhat.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Crossen has been serving an indefinite suspension from the football program since the middle of September. No specific reason for the suspension was given, with Tech writing in a statement that Crossen “is subject to the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct.”
The News & Observer writes that the defensive back “is still listed in the Virginia Tech online student directory, and he still appears on the football roster on Virginia Tech’s athletics website.”
Because of the NCAA’s revamped redshirt rule, Crossen can retain a year of eligibility despite playing in a pair of games this past season.
Crossen was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 cornerback in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. He was originally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Tech.
As one coaching hole is filled at one Group of Five school, another has been created.
That phenomenon played out yet again Tuesday, with Cincinnati announced the hiring of Chad Witt as the newest addition to Luke Fickell‘s coaching staff. Witt will serve as the Bearcats’ defensive line coach.
The past three seasons, Witt was a member of Jeff Monken‘s Army staff.
“Thrilled we could attract a coach of Chad Wilt’s caliber to our football staff,” a statement from Fickell began. “He’s shown to be an impressive teacher, motivator and coach. We are an offensive and defensive line driven program so this is a critical role for us. We are excited to keep developing what we have built here and continuing to progress this spring and into the 2019 season.”
Prior to Army, Witt was the line coach at Maryland from 2014-15.
It appears another SEC East will lose its leader on the defensive side of the ball to the big boy league of football.
Last week, it was reported that Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was one of a handful of candidates for the same job with the Cincinnati Bengals. According to a report from the NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, the organization has now narrowed its search to a party of one — Grantham.
Based on the report, it appears the only remaining obstacle is the wordsmithing of a contract.
Making him attractive to the Bengals, Grantham has extensive experience at the pro level in general and the AFC North specifically.
From 1999-2009, Grantham spent time on four NFL coaching staffs, including the Cleveland Browns as defensive coordinator (2005-07). The other stops were as defensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys (2008-09), Houston Texans (2002-04) and Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001).
Since the last NFL stop, Grantham has served as the coordinator at Florida (2018), Mississippi State (2017), Louisville (2014-16) and Georgia (2010-13).
During his lone season in Gainesville, Grantham had the Gators 21st nationally in scoring defense (20.4 points per game) and 26th total defense (339 yards per game). The year prior to Grantham’s arrival, they were 72nd (27.3 ppg) and 31st (349 ypg) in those same categories.
As previously reported, it’s expected that Kentucky will lose its defensive coordinator, Matt House, to the Kansas City Chiefs.
With spring getting closer on the horizon, Butch Davis has a rather sizable hole to fill on his Florida International coaching staff.
In a press release, FIU announced that Brent Guy has stepped down as FIU’s defensive coordinator. The stated reason for the abrupt departure was the 58-year-old Guy’s desire to take care of unspecified personal responsibilities.
“We are grateful for all Brent has done for this program over the past two seasons,” the head coach said in a statement. “He helped lay the ground work for this program and played an integral part of our success. With his help, we went to back-to-back bowl games and set a program record in wins. The FIU family wishes Brent and his family the very best for the future.”
Guy, who played his college football at Oklahoma State at the same time Davis was a Cowboys assistant, has spent the past two seasons as the Panthers’ coordinator. In addition to coordinating duties, Guy also served as linebackers coach.
In Guy’s two seasons, FIU’s defense has ranked tied for 46th (24.7 points per game in 2018) and 80th (28.5 ppg) in scoring defense.