Mark Stoops doesn’t rule out hiring brother Mike as defensive coordinator

Out of a job after being fired from his older brother’s (former) staff, Mike Stoops could be in line to join his younger brother’s staff.

After Kentucky’s defensive coordinator Matt House left to join the Kansas City Chiefs, Mark Stoops met with Kentucky Sports Radio and did not rule out bringing Mike on board as his replacement.

“If you go back to the last time I had a coordinating job open with D.J. (Eliot) leaving, I looked at hiring from outside the program and looked at promoting within. I ultimately decided to give Matt (House) the job and it worked out pretty well,” Mark Stoops said. “Now I have to look at it the same way.”

Mike Stoops was Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator from 1999-03 and again from 2012 through the midpoint of the 2018 season, when he was fired after a 48-45 loss to Texas.

He has since agreed to an analyst job at Alabama, but would presumably leave the Nick Saban Finishing School for Once and Future Coaches to join Mark’s staff.

While Mike and Bob Stoops rose the ranks together at Iowa, Kansas State and Oklahoma, Mark has climbed the ladder largely on his own. Mike and Mark worked together at Iowa in 1990-91, but those two seasons remain the only time the Kentucky head coach has worked with a family member.

But that could change in the near future.