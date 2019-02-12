Notre Dame’s Javon McKinley charged after allegedly punching two cops in drunken stupor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If we still had a “Days Without An Arrest” ticker to reset, this one would, well, reset it.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Notre Dame’s Javon McKinley was arrested early Sunday morning by university police following an incident in which he was initially found unresponsive in the back of an Uber vehicle and was being escorted back to his dorm room by police officers. From the Star‘s report:

McKinley, 6-2 and 215 pounds, reportedly “required a series of (sternum) rubs to regain consciousness” and began walking to his dorm with the officers’ assistance. He then stopped walking, at which point the officers reportedly said they could smell alcohol on his breath. According to the report, McKinley, “unsteady on his feet,” then “tensed up” and tried to leave in the opposite direction of his dorm. Officers were concerned about McKinley “trying to wander off onto campus in his condition.” In the officers’ attempt to restrain McKinley on a cold night, he reportedly punched both officers “in a rude, insolent or angry manner,” causing pain.

McKinley is facing two counts each of battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official while engaged in official duties and one count of resisting law enforcement.

“The incident is being handled by the criminal justice system,” a statement from a university spokesperson began. “As for internal discipline, we do not publicly discuss specific cases and impose sanctions as warranted.”

Only two 2016 Fighting Irish signees, both offensive tackles, were rated higher than McKinley in that year’s class. McKinley played in six games as a true freshman and four games in 2018 sandwiched between missing the entire 2017 season because of injury.