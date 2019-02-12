WR Cam Sullivan-Brown is at least 12th player to explore transfer from Penn State since the end of the regular season

In mid-January, it was reported that at least 11 Penn State football players had, since the end of the 2018 regular season, either decided to transfer or put their names in the NCAA transfer database signaling a probable intent to move on. While one of those potential movers subsequently pulled his name out, another has since placed his name into the growing-in-infamy portal.

According to 247Sports.com, and also confirmed by ESPN‘s Cole Cubelic over the weekend, Cam Sullivan-Brown is now listed in the NCAA’s transfer database. The wide receiver is now able to speak to other football programs without receiving permission from his current school, while also maintaining the ability to withdraw his name and return to Happy Valley.

Per NCAA rules, the school is also permitted to pull Sullivan-Brown’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he put his name into the transfer database.

Sullivan-Brown was a three-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2017 recruiting class.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, the Maryland product started one of the 13 games in which he played this past season. In limited action, he caught four passes for 49 yards.

