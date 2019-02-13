FIU DC Brent Guy steps down ‘to take care of personal responsibilities’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With spring getting closer on the horizon, Butch Davis has a rather sizable hole to fill on his Florida International coaching staff.

In a press release, FIU announced that Brent Guy has stepped down as FIU’s defensive coordinator. The stated reason for the abrupt departure was the 58-year-old Guy’s desire to take care of unspecified personal responsibilities.

“We are grateful for all Brent has done for this program over the past two seasons,” the head coach said in a statement. “He helped lay the ground work for this program and played an integral part of our success. With his help, we went to back-to-back bowl games and set a program record in wins. The FIU family wishes Brent and his family the very best for the future.”

Guy, who played his college football at Oklahoma State at the same time Davis was a Cowboys assistant, has spent the past two seasons as the Panthers’ coordinator. In addition to coordinating duties, Guy also served as linebackers coach.

In Guy’s two seasons, FIU’s defense has ranked tied for 46th (24.7 points per game in 2018) and 80th (28.5 ppg) in scoring defense.