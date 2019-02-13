San Diego State makes return of Brady Hoke to Aztecs official

Nearly a decade after leaving the West Coast, Brady Hoke has officially returned.
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Hoke was set to return to San Diego State as part of Rocky Long‘s coaching staff. Early Wednesday afternoon, the football program confirmed that Hoke has been hired as Long’s defensive line coach.
From 2009-10, Hoke served as the head coach at San Diego State before leaving to take the same job at Michigan. Hoke was fired after four seasons in Ann Arbor.
Long was Hoke’s defensive coordinator and took over the Aztecs when his boss left for the Wolverines.
Since leaving U-M, Hoke has served as the defensive coordinator at Oregon (2016) and the defensive line coach at Tennessee (2017) and for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers (2018). He’s also been a line coach at Michigan (1997-2002), Oregon State (1989-94) and Western Michigan (1984-86).
For the second time this offseason, wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight could be switching jobs. Bouknight is reportedly being the target to fill the vacancy as wide receivers coach at Oregon by head coach Mario Cristobal according to multiple reports over the past 24 hours.
Bouknight was brought to Texas Tech from Utah State by Red Raiders head coach Matt Wells, who brought a handful of his Utah State assistants with him to Lubbock this offseason after being hired to be the head coach. Bouknight had been a long-standing fixture at Utah State and expanded his wings among the coaching ranks as the years had gone by. His addition at Oregon would be a good opportunity to step into a program with an offense hoping to take flight next season and make a push for a Pac-12 championship.
No official word has confirmed any coaching staff changes out of the Oregon football program at this time, however, an announcement could be coming shortly as word of this potential hiring catches fire.
Oregon’s vacancy on the staff came after Michael Johnson left the Ducks to take a job at Mississippi State.
South Carolina defensive lineman Josh Belk is walking away from South Carolina, and could potentially be leaving the football field entirely due to concerns about his health moving forward. Belk was originally reported to no longer be with the South Carolina football program as of Wednesday afternoon, and a follow-up to that story noted it may be injury-related. Belk may have confirmed as much with a brief message on his Twitter account as well.
Belk later issued a statement that was relayed first by Vizor Carolina via Twitter (Belk then retweeted it from his own account);
“I fractured a vertebrae and decided to choose another path in life,” Belk is quoting to say. “One that won’t potentially mess me up in the long run with injuries and all. Been praying and this is what God has led me to.”
“After talking with Josh Belk, he has decided to give up the game,” South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said in a released statement. “He is a fine young man and we wish him the best.”
As reported by The State, Belk had an MRI recently and the results may have been severe enough to force him to make a difficult decision (or perhaps it was an easy decision). For now, Belk will focus on making the decisions that are best for him moving forward, while South Carolina will look to start up the spring knowing they are down one defensive lineman that could have played a significant role in the trenches this fall.
Belk, a former five-star recruit out of high school, appeared in six games for the Gamecocks last season after receiving approval for a waiver for immediate eligibility following his transfer from Clemson. Belk was a member of Clemson’s Class of 2018. He enrolled early and transferred after Clemson’s spring football practices, but was allowed to be eligible to play right away at South Carolina last fall rather than having to sit out a season.
After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, D.J. Crossen didn’t see the field again for Virginia Tech. Now, we know the reason for that turn of events. Somewhat.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Crossen has been serving an indefinite suspension from the football program since the middle of September. No specific reason for the suspension was given, with Tech writing in a statement that Crossen “is subject to the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct.”
The News & Observer writes that the defensive back “is still listed in the Virginia Tech online student directory, and he still appears on the football roster on Virginia Tech’s athletics website.”
Because of the NCAA’s revamped redshirt rule, Crossen can retain a year of eligibility despite playing in a pair of games this past season.
Crossen was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 cornerback in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. He was originally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Tech.
As one coaching hole is filled at one Group of Five school, another has been created.
That phenomenon played out yet again Tuesday, with Cincinnati announced the hiring of Chad Witt as the newest addition to Luke Fickell‘s coaching staff. Witt will serve as the Bearcats’ defensive line coach.
The past three seasons, Witt was a member of Jeff Monken‘s Army staff.
“Thrilled we could attract a coach of Chad Wilt’s caliber to our football staff,” a statement from Fickell began. “He’s shown to be an impressive teacher, motivator and coach. We are an offensive and defensive line driven program so this is a critical role for us. We are excited to keep developing what we have built here and continuing to progress this spring and into the 2019 season.”
Prior to Army, Witt was the line coach at Maryland from 2014-15.