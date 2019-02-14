Two Nebraska football players accused of using stolen credit card info to buy pizza

There’s another off-field situation involving Nebraska football players, although this one isn’t nearly as serious as the first.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Caleb Tannor and Chad Alioth are accused of using stolen credit card information to pay for pizza they had delivered to campus at some point last month. The Journal Star writes that “the theft was reported to the department Jan. 23 after the cardholder discovered their credit card had been used to pay for pizza delivery.”
Both players have been cited for misdemeanor theft. The newspaper added that “[c]harges had not been filed in the case Wednesday, and the two were set to appear in court next month.”
Thus far, the football program has not addressed the situation publicly.
Tannor was a four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 19 weakside defensive end in the country. Just two defensive signees in NU’s class that year were rated higher than Tannor.
As a true freshman last season, Tannor appeared in all 12 games as an outside linebacker and was credited with 10 tackles.
A wide receiver, Alioth took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017 and didn’t see the field at all in 2018.
With growing concerns over how the transfer waiver process is likely inspiring an increasing number of players to transfer and seek immediate eligibility around college football, the NCAA is in the early stages of reviewing the guidelines.
As announced by the NCAA on Thursday afternoon, a recommendation from the Division I Transfer Working Group to the Committee of Legislative Relief has begun the process of reviewing the transfer waiver guidelines. This comes as a high percentage of waiver requests being filed to the NCAA have been approved to allow players to be eligible to play this fall rather than sit out a year before being ruled eligible to play again.
“The Committee for Legislative Relief is reviewing current transfer waiver guidelines to make sure they are in line with the membership’s expectations,” Kaity McKittrick, deputy athletics director and senior woman administrator at Lafayette, said in a released statement. “We do believe attention on a small number of high-profile requests can skew perceptions of the scope of staff and committee review. Each waiver request is reviewed individually, as they each present a unique fact pattern and almost always confidential information of the student. Our committee and the staff operate with the membership’s guidelines in mind, and are not driven by a specific approval percentage.”
Before you go panicking that a player transferring to your favorite school this might suddenly be in jeopardy of having a waiver approved, relax. Any changes to the NCAA rules and guidelines would not take effect until the next academic year at the earliest, and it is still possible any potential changes could be at least another year or so away from coming to fruition anyway. This could still be a topic of conversation that is starting now but requires more time to determine if there is a need to change the guidelines at all.
Because the conversation seems to have shifted toward now being the dawn of college football free agency, the NCAA is forced to respond to ensure the integrity of the transfer process is not getting out of control. Maybe it has. It will be up to the NCAA to determine if this new waiver policy and the benefits to the student-athlete is worth protecting or if a need to put a foot down is necessary.
That certainly didn’t take long.
Wednesday, it was reported that Oregon was expected to hire Jovon Bouknight away from Texas Tech as its new wide receivers coach. Roughly 24 hours after those reports first surfaced, and while Bouknight’s hiring hasn’t even been confirmed by the Ducks as of this posting, the Red Raiders announced on Twitter that they have hired Joel Filani as the departed assistant’s replacement.
Filani will serve as Tech’s outside receivers coach.
The new assistant is certainly familiar to those in Lubbock as Filani played his college football for the Red Raiders, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors as a wide receiver during both the 2005 and 2006 seasons.
The past three seasons, Filani has served as the wide receivers coach at Texas coach. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Boise State (2013-14) before moving on to an offensive quality control position at Washington State (2015).
After it was reported that Todd Grantham had spurned an opportunity with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals and would remain as the defensive coordinator at Florida, we wrote the following:
While not specifically mentioned, it’s believed that Grantham, who made $1.4 million with the Gators in 2018 and was set to earn $1.5 million in 2019, will return to Gainesville for a second season on an enhanced contract. His 2018 salary, which made him the highest-paid assistant in UF history, was 10th nationally among FBS assistants and fifth in the SEC (second in the SEC East behind Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, who is now the head coach at Colorado).
As it turns out, it didn’t even take the Bengals sniffing around their coordinator before the Gators took action.
Early Tuesday afternoon, Florida confirmed that Dan Mullen‘s top defensive assistant will remain with the Gators “following a mutual courtship with the Bengals, who interviewed Grantham on Tuesday and Wednesday to become their defensive coordinator.” Last month, the football program revealed, Grantham had already agreed to a contract extension through the 2022 season that would pay him an average of $1.8 million annually.
Compensation of $1.8 million in 2018 would’ve tied Grantham, who had previously turned down overtures from the NFL while at Georgia (HERE) and Louisville (HERE), with Texas A&M’s Mike Elko as the fourth-highest-paid assistant in the country and second in the SEC. Interestingly, Elko has also been reported as a candidate for the job with the Bengals turned down by Grantham.
During his first season in Gainesville, Grantham had the Gators 21st nationally in scoring defense (20.4 points per game) and 26th total defense (339 yards per game) in 2018. The year prior to Grantham’s arrival, they were 72nd (27.3 ppg) and 31st (349 ypg) in those same categories.
As is ofttimes the case, it has once again paid off getting canned from a job as a college football coach.
Late Wednesday night, reports surfaced that Jim Leavitt was out as Oregon’s defensive coordinator. Early Thursday afternoon, UO announced in a press release that it has reached a mutual agreement to part ways with the coordinator, who also served as linebackers coach.
According to the release, Leavitt’s buyout will max out at $2.5 million, “which is payable over multiple years and subject to reduction based on future employment.” The school noted that the entire buyout, regardless of what is ultimately the final number, “will be funded by athletics entirely from private sources.”
While the school stated that a national search for a replacement is underway, it’s been reported that head Cristobal will stay in-house for a replacement and promote co-defensive coordinator Keith Heyward to solo coordinator.
Leavitt, who was as the head coach at South Florida from 1997-2009, has spent the past two seasons in Eugene. The Ducks finished tied for 63rd nationally in scoring defense in 2018 (27 points per game) and 77th in 2017 (28.3 ppg); the year prior to Leavitt’s arrival, they were 126th (out of 128 FBS teams at the time) at 41.4 ppg.
After his unceremonious exit from USF in January of 2010, and after being out of the college game for more than five years, Leavitt was named the defensive coordinator at Colorado in February of 2015 and spent two seasons with the Buffaloes before leaving for the Ducks. Leavitt was hired by current Florida State head coach Willie Taggart and retained when Cristobal took over.