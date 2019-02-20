LSU DT Dominic Livingston announces intent to transfer to within state of Texas

LSU defensive tackle Dominic Livingston has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal due to a desire to be closer to home. Livingston announced he is leaving the Tigers with the intent on returning to his home state of Texas due to a concern about what he described as family issues. Livingston announced his status with a message on his Twitter account.

Where Livingston goes next remains to be seen. He did not announce where he would be looking beyond seemingly limiting himself to schools without the state of Texas.

Livingston was a three-star defensive tackle in LSU’s Class of 2018, according to his 247 Sports recruiting profile. The Houston native expressed a desire to play within the state of Texas. At the time of his recruitment, Livingston picked LSU over offers from Texas A&M. He also had offers on the table from Texas Tech and SMU.

Livingston appeared in one game during the 2018 season. That will allow him to preserve four years of eligibility under the NCAA’s redshirt rule that was implemented last season (a player can appear in up to four games before losing a year of eligibility. After sitting out the 2019 season, Livingston would have three years to play football. If he applies for a hardship waiver though, eh could eventually be ruled eligible for the upcoming fall even if he does transfer to another FBS program.

Will always love this school 💪🏽no cap 🧢 pic.twitter.com/fSY6Bwv1tN — Dominic Livingston (@BigDomo22) February 20, 2019

