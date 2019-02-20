Nevada names Jackie Shipp as DL coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After losing an assistant to a Pac-12 school, Jay Norvell has filled that void in his coaching staff with a very veteran presence.

Tuesday, Nevada confirmed that Jackie Shipp (pictured, right) has been hired as Norvell’s new defensive line coach. Shipp replaces Jason Kaufusi, who left earlier this month to take a job as outside linebackers coach at UCLA.

“Jackie has recruited and developed some great NFL defensive linemen,” said Norvell in a statement. “He also has coached in some of the biggest games in college football. Jackie Shipp is a great addition to our Wolf Pack staff!”

Shipp, who played his college football at Oklahoma, spent a sizable chunk of his two decades-plus coaching career at his alma mater, serving as the Sooners’ defensive line coach from 1999-2012. Since his forced departure from Norman, Shipp has worked on staffs at Arizona State (2013-15) and Missouri (2016).

Out of work in 2017, Shipp then spent the 2018 season at a Texas junior college.

“I’m excited to be here and thankful for the opportunity to work at Nevada,” said Shipp. “I’m grateful to be back working with Coach Norvell and the whole staff here. I can’t wait to get to work with the Wolf Pack!”