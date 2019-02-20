Nevada names Jackie Shipp as DL coach

After losing an assistant to a Pac-12 school, Jay Norvell has filled that void in his coaching staff with a very veteran presence.
Tuesday, Nevada confirmed that Jackie Shipp (pictured, right) has been hired as Norvell’s new defensive line coach. Shipp replaces Jason Kaufusi, who left earlier this month to take a job as outside linebackers coach at UCLA.
“Jackie has recruited and developed some great NFL defensive linemen,” said Norvell in a statement. “He also has coached in some of the biggest games in college football. Jackie Shipp is a great addition to our Wolf Pack staff!”
Shipp, who played his college football at Oklahoma, spent a sizable chunk of his two decades-plus coaching career at his alma mater, serving as the Sooners’ defensive line coach from 1999-2012. Since his forced departure from Norman, Shipp has worked on staffs at Arizona State (2013-15) and Missouri (2016).
Out of work in 2017, Shipp then spent the 2018 season at a Texas junior college.
“I’m excited to be here and thankful for the opportunity to work at Nevada,” said Shipp. “I’m grateful to be back working with Coach Norvell and the whole staff here. I can’t wait to get to work with the Wolf Pack!”
There’s been a changing of the defensive guard on Steve Addazio‘s Boston College coaching staff.
BC confirmed early Wednesday afternoon that Bill Sheridan has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Sheridan had spent the 2018 season, his first in Chestnut Hill, as linebackers coach.
Jim Reid, Addazio’s coordinator the past three seasons, will remain on staff as defensive ends coach.
In 2017, the Eagles were 36th nationally in scoring defense at 22.5 points per game; they gave up 25.7 ppg this past season, which dropped them to 54th in the country.
After an offseason of turnover, Charlie Strong‘s South Florida coaching staff is whole again.
Tuesday, USF officially announced three Strong hires for the football program — Jeremy Darveau, Steve Ellis and Paul Spicer. Darveau and Spicer will serve as line coaches on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, respectively, while Ellis has been tapped as defensive backs coach.
Ellis last season was the cornerbacks coach at Middle Tennessee State, while Spicer was the assistant defensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past four seasons. Darveau was the line coach for Div. II national champion Valdosta State under Kerwin Bell, who was named earlier this offseason as USF’s new offensive coordinator.
In addition to those new hires, the Bulls also announced the promotion of Bryan Hill to safeties coach. Hill had spent the past two seasons at USF as a defensive quality control assistant.
And, finally, Sean Cronin has been moved to outside linebackers coach from defensive line coach.
“I feel very good about our coaching staff and the energy and ability they will bring to our program as we head into the 2019 season,” a statement from Strong began. “I expect our new coaches will connect very quickly and very well with our players, bring their own perspectives and ideas and will help us excel on the field and in recruiting. We are very excited for this upcoming season and are going to work.”
After a brief sabbatical, Wesley McGriff is back on The Plains.
It was confirmed by the Auburn football program Wednesday that McGriff has been named by Gus Malzahn as a defensive assistant. While not confirmed by the school, it’s expected McGriff will take over as defensive backs coach.
McGriff will fill the hole created by Greg Brown’s departure for a job at Purdue earlier this offseason.
In 2016, McGriff served as the defensive secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator for Malzahn’s Tigers.
“We’re excited to have Wesley return to our program,” the head coach said in a statement. “He is an outstanding coach and recruiter. He brings great passion and energy and will be a great fit with our defensive staff.”
McGriff spent the past two seasons at SEC West rival Ole Miss, where he served as defensive coordinator and carried the title of associate head coach. In November of last year, the Rebels announced McGriff’s dismissal.
“I’m very appreciative and excited to be rejoining Coach Malzahn and the staff at Auburn,” said McGriff. “Auburn is a program with outstanding players, coaches and tradition. Coach Malzahn is a great coach and leader and I look forward to helping Auburn win championships.”
When the product on the field is as bad as it’s been, the fans off of it need something to numb the pain up in the stands.
The university on Wednesday announced that it will be expanding beer and wine sales at sports venues across the campus, including HighPoint.com Stadium, the home of the football Scarlet Knights. The new policy, which will go into effect in the fall of this year, will allow alcohol sales in the general seating areas of the venues.
The university had previously sold alcohol at the football stadium in premium seating areas for the past several years.
“This decision was the result of a year-long review of the experience and data from across the college landscape,” said athletic director Pat Hobbs. “Universities have seen a dramatic drop in alcohol-related incidents on game day by providing a controlled environment for beer and wine sales. We will work closely with RUPD to achieve similar results at Rutgers.”
“Data from peer institutions shows a correlation between a decrease in alcohol-related incidents when a venue provides a controlled environment for beer and wine sales,” said Rutgers University Chief of Police Kenneth Cop. “The RUPD will continue to be vigorous in working with Rutgers Athletics to promote public safety at athletic events and expects attendees to respect all applicable laws to ensure a safe and enjoyable game day experience.”
According to the university’s release, 51 of the 129 schools that play at the FBS level allow alcohol sales in general seating areas of their respective football stadiums.
The past four seasons, the Scarlet Knights have won just 11 of 48 games while posting an abysmal 4-31 record in Big Ten play. The program bottomed out this past season, posting a 1-11 record that included an 11-game losing streak to close out the year.