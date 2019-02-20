Ohio State, Texas among potential landing spots for All-ACC transfer

Not long after leaving Georgia Tech, Parker Braun is quickly whittling down his transfer to-do list.

The standout offensive lineman has already taken an unofficial visit to Florida, while he has an official visit scheduled for March 1 to Texas. He also confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s “still trying to work out something with Ohio State” as far as a visit to the Columbus campus.

Additionally, Braun’s father has confirmed to 247Sports.com that his son has been in communication with Auburn line coach B.J. Grimes and could visit The Plains at some point in the not-too-distant future. Mike Braun did allow that the Tigers are “kind of a longshot” while the Gators, Longhorns and Buckeyes are the current front-runners.

A Freshman All-American in 2016, Braun has earned first-team All-ACC honors each of the past two seasons. Braun had spent the vast majority of his time at Tech as the Yellow Jackets’ starting left guard.

The 6-3, 280-pound Braun is scheduled to receive his degree from Tech this coming May. As a graduate transfer, Braun will be eligible to use his final season of eligibility at whichever Power Five school he ultimately chooses.